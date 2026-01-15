Honey Singh apologises in new clip after facing criticism for remarks at Delhi show: 'Main zabaan pe niyantran rakhunga'

Honey added that many people got offended by what he said. "Lekin won bhasha kayio ko bohut buri lagi. Main aap sab se maafi maangta hoon jingo meri who bhasha buri lagi. Mera kisiko thes pahuchane ka koi maqsad nahi tha. Insaan ek ghaltiyo ka putla hai (But many were very offended by that language. I apologise to all who felt bad at what I said. I didn't intend to hurt anyone. Humans make errors)."

Honey said that he recently spoke with gynaecologists and sexologists who told him that Gen Z are suffering from STDs (Sexually Transmitted Diseases) as they are having unsafe sex. He added that he wanted to advise Gen Z on safe sex. He said, “When I went on the show, I saw the Gen Z audience and thought I’d give them a message in their language - to not have unprotected sex and use condoms. I thought I’d speak in the language they will understand better, the way they watch OTT content and movies."

After facing criticism over his recent remark at Nanku and Karun's concert in Delhi, rapper Honey Singh has issued an apology in a video. Taking Instagram on Thursday, Honey said that he was a guest on the show. He shared what led to his comments, which were frowned upon by many.

He added, "Main koshish korunga aaj k baad aesi ghalti dobara na ho. Main apni zabaan pe niyantran rakhunga jab main koi baat bounga aur kisko bolunga, kis tarah bolunga (I'll try not to repeat my mistake. I'll make sure to make a comment keeping in my to whom I'm talking and how I say it)." The rapper concluded the video by saying, "Aap sabse maafi. Aapka apna Yo Yo Honey Singh, isi tarah pyaar dete rahiye (I apologise to all of you. Your Yo Yo Honey Singh, keep loving me)."

What was Honey's comment Honey made the comment at Nanku and Karun's concert in Delhi, which was held earlier this week. The video emerged on social media, including Reddit. In the video, Honey Singh is seen saying, “B*******d Dilli ki thand! Isme na gaadi mein **** mein bada maza aata hai, itni thand mein. Gaadi mein sex karo, Dilli ki thand mein (The cold in Delhi! It's fun to have sex in the car in this weather. So, have sex in the car in Delhi's cold). Use condoms, guys, please. Play safe!"