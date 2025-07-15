Honey Singh gets first tattoos, pays tribute to his mother and AR Rahman; refuses to disclose ‘very personal’ tattoo

Rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh finally has his first tattoo. The rapper, who has been a name in showbiz, got inked for the first time recently, and took to social media to share his new tattoos. Of the three tattoos Honey Singh got in one night, one has a special connection to his mother, and another is a tribute to AR Rahman. Honey Singh shows off his first tattoo, made as a tribute to his mother.

Honey Singh gets tattoos

Honey Singh took to Instagram on Monday, first sharing a look at his first tattoo, which he got as a tribute to his mom. "Got my first TATTOO DONE !! My mum's signature, THE RICHEST LADY on earth !! I love you mummy shoutout to my blood," he captioned the post.

Honouring his mother, Bhupinder Kaur, Honey Singh's first tattoo features his mom's signature, which is connected to an image of a baby in a womb.

The rapper shared a behind-the-scenes video of getting inked. With his other tattoo, he paid tribute to AR Rahman. "My third tattoo in one night for my lovely living legend @arrahman sir !! I love you sir thank you for everything not gonna post my second tattoo coz its very personal," the rapper wrote on Instagram.

However, Honey Singh did not disclose his second tattoo as "it's very personal."

Honey Singh documentary

On the work front, earlier this year, his documentary titled Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous won the IIFA Digital Awards for Best Docu-Series/Film at the 25th edition of IIFA in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, the documentary offers a rare glimpse into the life of the singer Hirdesh Singh, popularly known as Honey Singh. The docufilm sheds light on the man behind the headlines, from his meteoric rise in the music industry to the challenges and controversies he faced along the way.

(With ANI inputs)