How did Taylor Swift’s fan die at the concert, expert analyses reason of death

Taylor Swift received a warm welcome from Swifties in Brazil, marked by the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro wearing a "Welcome to Brazil" shirt. The concert was expected to be an energetic start to Swift's debut tour in Brazil. Nevertheless, the tone darkened soon after Swift's Eras Tour witnessed a concertgoer die from intense heat. Following the incident, many fans were seen begging for water in the arena, and even Taylor herself struggled to breathe during the show.

Could the life of Taylor Swift's fan have been saved?

Ana Clara Benevides Machado, a 23-year-old who endured an eight-hour wait in line with thousands of other fans, experienced a heatstroke and later died of cardiac arrest. This occurred during Brazil's eighth heatwave of the year. According to reports, more than a thousand attendees experienced heat exhaustion and several of them fainted. Researchers are currently deciding whether or not the untimely death of a fan and the drop in the health of many fans could have been avoided.

Researchers analyse the situation of Brazil’s soaring temperature during Era’s tour concert

According to Kevin Kloesel, an atmospheric sciences professor at the University of Oklahoma, in a conversation with Grist “People go to these events to have fun. You never go to one of these thinking something horrible is going to happen, So it’s incumbent upon the event organizers to make sure that it is the safest environment possible”.

The incident at the Swift event comes following a dreadful summer in which Beyoncé's show in Maryland and Ed Sheeran's appearance in Pittsburgh both saw people feeling sick from the scorching temperatures. And for that reason, it was crucial that the organizers consider certain things. These events draw attention to the serious risks associated with high temperatures—a problem that will only worsen.

Asserting that the fan’s death was completely preventable Kevin said “It is heartbreaking that preventable things happened,” Kloesel said. “You have to know your venue, you have to know your fans, and you have to have a way of taking care of them and mitigating that risk as much as you possibly can, rather than just leaving it to chance.”

Morgan Zabow, serving as a community coordinator for heat and health information at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Program Office, also offered an insight into what unfolded. He stressed how crucial it is that indoor events have air conditioning. Using only electric fans might make stuffy situations worse because they can push hot air around more.

Experts dismissed it as a case of blatant negligence, pointing out that the growing warmth in Brazil and its detrimental impacts were already apparent in this instance, and that having a competent health advisory and access to facilities both within and outside the venue might have prevented such tragic incidents from occurring.