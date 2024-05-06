‘I’m way too famous…’, Drake sparks fury over dating minor defence, internet compares him to Diddy and Epstein

Drake has shocked the internet with his response to ‘peodophile' charges levelled against him in his new diss track ‘The Heart Part 6.’ Even though he didn't mention the word ‘peodophile’ the internet has connected the dots when he said, “I’m way too famous for the sh*t you just suggested, but that’s not the lesson.” Drake has the internet raving after his lyrics tried to silence the peodophile charges posed at him. Internet thinks his lyrics has put him in line with Diddy and Epstein.

And what's being suggest? Drake is being called a ‘peodophile' by his adversary, Kendrick Lamar, who released yet another diss track in his ongoing feud with the singer, marking his third song in 36 hours.

In his new song, “Not Like Us”, the “Humble” rapper called Drake a “certified paedophile” as he made multiple references to his alleged interactions with younger women. “Say, Drake, I hear you like ‘em young,” the 36-year-old rapper began, adding that he would struggle in jail on account of his interest. “You better not ever go to cell block one.”

As a response Drake refuted Lamar's allegations that he dated minors. This accusation has dogged the rapper for a while and has now come to light due to the conflict. This comes as a latest installment in the ongoing rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar released on Sunday evening with the release of “The Heart Part 6, a five-part series that he started in 2010.

What did Drake say about peodophile charges

In his lyrics Drake rapped, “I never been with no one underage, but now I understand why this the angle that you really mess with.”

“Just for clarity, I feel disgusted / I’m too respected / If I was f**kin’ young girls, I promise I done been arrested / I’m way too famous for the shit you just suggested, but that’s not the lesson / Clearly there’s a deeper message / Deep cuts that never healed and now they got infected.”

“I’m your baby momma’s screensaver / Only f**kin’ with Whitneys, not Millie Bobby Browns / I’d never look twice at no teenager / I’m a f**kin’ hitmaker dog, not a peacemaker.”

Drake then mentions Whitney Alford, Lamar's fiancée, and names Millie Bobby Brown, with whom he had a text conversation when the actress was just 14 years old.

“I don’t wanna diss you anymore, this really got me second-guessing,” Drake raps. He speaks about how he is tired of this beef and it being a good exercise for him in the outdo, By the sounds of it, it seems like Drake is tiring of this red-hot beef, he says, “I’m not gonna lie, this shit was some good exercise. It’s good to get out, get the pen working.”

Drake's response leaves internet shocked

Netizens didn't take long to respond to Drake's lyrics, “Damn Drake really said he’s too famous to be a pedophile. So I guess R. Kelly wasn’t famous enough. I guess Diddy wasn’t famous enough. I guess Epstein wasn’t famous enough. Then he talks about Kendrick getting molested. Drake, you lost stop before you ruin your f**king career,” commented an X user.

“baby we thought diddy and r kelly were way too famous for it too and look where they are now..,” commented another.

"Drake saying he’s “too famous” to be “f**king young girls” makes him sound even more guilty lol. What do you mean too famous? Power increases w/ fame which makes it easier for them to cover it up, surround themselves w/ enablers & keep people hushed," asserted another user.

Drake calls out Lamar and the beef gets bigger

Additionally, he suggested that Lamar and Alford are not close, and he supports an earlier assertion that Lamar's longstanding collaborator and creative partner Dave Free is the father of one of his children.

The month-long spat has no limits. Lamar released "6:16 in LA" on Friday morning. The song is similar to several of Drake's songs. Later that evening, Drake released "Family Matters," and shortly after, Kendrick Lamar released "Meet the Grahams," which had verses aimed at several members of Drake's family. Then, on Saturday, Lamar released "Not Like Us," a follow-up diss track that expanded on the claims made about Drake's paedophilia.