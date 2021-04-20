Insaaniyat ka role samajh aaya: Wadali on pandemic

The last year brought unforeseen challenges and monumental changes in the lives of many, including the artists, as live performances and shows came to a halt. However, it was also an opportunity to slow down, pause and reflect on life choices. For ace singer Lakhwinder Wadali, too, the past few months and the present scenario has been all about learning to adapt and understand the power of humanity.

“Pichhle March se ab tak kaafi cheezein seekhne ko mili. Insaaniyat ka role samajh aaya. I was lucky enough to use the time to bond with my family and also focus on my music,” says Wadali, who has been classically trained in folk music under the guidance of his father, Padma Shri Ustad Puran Chand Wadali, and late uncle Ustad Pyarelal Wadali.

The singer, who celebrates his birthday today (April 20), recently made his debut as a Bollywood playback singer with his soundtrack Rabb Manneya in the film Koi Jaane Na. And this re-imagined version of the classic, Tu Mane Ya Na Mane, received an overwhelming response from his fans and followers. “I got a call from the music record label that they want to recreate the melody of Tu Mane Ya Na Mane, that my father and uncle had sung years ago,” he tells us.

It was a seal-the-deal moment when Wadali got to know about the actors and music producer involved with the project, as he says, “It felt like mann ki murad poori ho gayi. I was very happy. Mere khushi ka thikana nahi raha. And the recording experience went very smooth, too.”

Talking about what took him so long to make his debut in Bollywood despite being in the music industry for so many years, Wadali says, “I wasn’t getting the right kind of music that I wanted. And I didn’t want to go ahead for the sake of it.” Further revealing why he chose to purposely give some projects a miss, he adds, “Bahut gaane aaye the pehle but mere style ke nahi hote the. Zyada chhedkhani type ke song offers they aur woh mujhe suit nahin karte.”

He also stresses the fact that he felt an instant connection with Rabb Manneya as he states, “It was the right choice and the right place because this song belonged to us.”

But how comfortable is the singer with the trend of rehashing and remixing popular, old melodies? “Makers ko aur behtar karna chahiye. Jo achhe rehash huye hain, wo chal bhi rahe hain, mazza bhi aa raha hai, and they got so much love from the music lovers,” says the singer, who feels one shouldn’t hamper the spirit and soul of the song but work on it to make it better for the audiences.

.