Internet thinks Beyonce and Jay-Z's new $200M California mansion looks like an 'Amazon warehouse’

Beyonce and Jay-Z's new mansion

The report states that the over 40,000-square feet mansion previously belonged to art collector William Bell, who bought it back in 2003 for $14.5 million, but ended up designing the interiors for the next 15 years.

However, the inside pictures of the mansion aren't made available as the report only shares a detailed aerial view of the property. Beyonce and Jay-Z's $200 million purchase is being claimed as the biggest ever in the state of California. In fact, the mansion was on sale for $295 million and was eventually settled at a lesser price.

Reactions to Beyonce and Jay-Z's loot

When a X (formerly Twitter) handle called Beyonce Press shared the pictures of the mansion on the microblogging website, the internet couldn't hold itself back and joked at how it looks like a warehouse.

One user commented, “I imagine there’s a huge apocalypse-ready bunker underneath lol.” Another wrote sarcastically, “Wow. Congrats to them.” “Thought it’s a warehouse (holding back tears emoji),” said a third one. A user joked that they wanted Architecture Digest to get a sneak peak into the house and give us “real architectural tea.”

Many others drew rather interesting parallels to what the mansion looked like. “Where’s the house? This looks like an YMCA,” wrote one. Another commented, “They look like airports." “This looks like something I built in Minecraft like 4 yrs ago,” read another hilarious comment. Other comparisons included ‘a GTA house,’ ‘Walmart distribution centre vibes.’

One tweet summed it up well, “This is a prime example of ‘just because you can, it doesn’t mean you should’.”

On the work front, Beyonce is gearing up for the release of her concert documentary, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, slated to release in cinemas on December 1.

