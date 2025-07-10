Jennifer Lopez releases breakup song ‘Wreckage of You’ after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez is turning heartbreak into healing with her latest track Wreckage of You which she debuted during the opening night of her Up All Night Tour on July 8. Jennifer Lopez reacts on stage during the 2025 American Music Awards, in Las Vegas, Nevada(REUTERS)

The powerful ballad appears to reflect her emotional journey after her divorce from actor Ben Affleck which was finalised earlier this year after two years of marriage.

In a touching moment during her performance in Spain, as per E Online report, Lopez (55) told the crowd that the song came to her one sleepless night. She sang about loss, transformation, and rising stronger after emotional wreckage.

Sentimental ‘Wreckage of You’ lyrics

Lopez’s song has sentimental lyrics giving fans a deeply personal look into the emotional aftermath of her split. She even expressed gratitude for the love she shares with the audience.

Lyrics like ‘Thank you for the scars you left on my heart’ and ‘Now watch me climb out of the wreckage of you’ symbolises her heartbreak.

Thanking her fans, Jennifer Lopez added in the chorus line: Because of you, I am stronger, wiser, better than I’ve ever been.

JLo promised her twins to emerge stronger after breakup

The E Online report added the song premiered after Lopez recently told El Pais that she reassured her teenage twins, Max and Emme, during the breakup that they will see her come out on the other side “stronger and better”.

She added that her children now feel her strength and peace, she said she was proud of herself for helping her kids navigate through difficult times.

JLo’s private fan event, Las Vegas residency surprise

Another People report stated that before debuting Wreckage of You, Lopez performed it privately for 30 lucky fans in Los Angeles on July 2. She also performed five other unreleased tracks.

Attendee Edgardo Luis Rivera told People that Lopez described the song as a testament of her resilience and said that the word ‘wreck’ occupied her thoughts since it meant destruction, but “she wasn’t destroyed”.

The report added that fans at the event were gifted tickets to her Las Vegas New Year’s Eve show, plus exclusive JLo merchandise.

Jennifer Lopez returns to Las Vegas

Lopez announced her return to Las Vegas with residency titled Up All Night Live at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. The show will run from December 30 to January 3 with additional performances in March 2026.

The Spain leg of the tour kicked off on July 8 and it will continue through Italy, Turkey, Poland, Egypt, and Kazakhstan.

