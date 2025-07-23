Jessica Simpson fans convinced she's throwing shade at ex Eric Johnson in new song. Here's why

Jessica Simpson is back with new music, and fans believe her latest single, Fade, offers a deeply personal glimpse into her recent separation from husband Eric Johnson. The singer and fashion entrepreneur, 45, released the song on July 22, just months after confirming her split from Johnson, whom she was married to for over a decade, reported US Today. Singer Jessica Simpson announced her split from husband Eric Simpson earlier this year. The duo had tied the knot in 2014.(REUTERS)

Jessica Simpson drops new song

The track opens with emotionally charged lyrics that many listeners say point to Jessica Simpson's marital struggles. Cosmopolitan reported. “You can always say you love me / That doesn’t mean that I feel loved,” Simpson sings. “There’s a green light in the distance / And all your words become too much.”

The raw emotion behind these words has led fans to believe the song is about the end of her relationship. Simpson also posted on Instagram that she was in a rough place while writing her new song Fade but she did not give up.

How fans reacted to Jessica Simpson's new track

Many fans felt the song put forward a powerful message. Several X users praised Simpson for her new track. One fan noted, “Ok Jessica Simpson, I see you.”

Jessica Simpson- Eric Johnson relationship time

Jessica and Eric Johnson, a former NFL player, began dating in 2010 and tied the knot in 2014. The couple share three children together: Maxwell, Ace, and Birdie. In January 2025, Simpson announced their separation in a statement given to US Today, saying they had been "living separately navigating a painful situation." She emphasized that their children remained their top priority and requested privacy as the family worked through the changes.

Sources close to the family had earlier hinted at trouble, with one insider revealing to the publication in late 2024 that they were “living separately” and another stating that Jessica was “heartbroken” over the state of their marriage. As Simpson reenters the music spotlight, Fade not only marks her return as a recording artist but also offers a rare window into the emotional challenges she has faced behind the scenes.

