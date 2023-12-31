close_game
News / Entertainment / Music / J-Hope talks about his military discharge, reveals he 'prepared little contents' for BTS ARMY. See his emotional note

J-Hope talks about his military discharge, reveals he 'prepared little contents' for BTS ARMY. See his emotional note

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 31, 2023 06:54 PM IST

J-Hope said that he misses as well as worries for RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The BTS rapper also spoke about the year 2023.

BTS member J-Hope penned a long emotional note for fans as the year came to an end. Taking to Weverse, J-Hope revealed that before leaving for the military service, he 'prepared a few little contents' for the BTS ARMY. He also said that he missed his fans. J-Hope also shared how the year 2023 was special and different for him. (Also Read | BTS' V and UMI's Wherever u r sweep the global iTunes chart)

BTS member J-Hope spoke about his military service.

J-Hope made content for BTS ARMY

J-Hope wrote, "ARMY!! You're doing well, right?? There's not much left of 2023 either. Still, since it was a year that was special and I was grateful for in various ways, I came to give you guys a greeting in a simple way. It seems like this year I moved and did various activities by keeping enlistment in clear focus. I even went to award show(s) alone as I wanted to show you the parts I couldn't show since then, even participated in big shows in Paris, even did a song collaboration with a person I respect a lot as present for you guys before I enlist to repay you all, even prepared a few little contents for you guys so you can feel my warmth while I'm doing my service."

J-Hope talks about discharge from military

He also added, "I did activities busily and fiercely like this and then enlisted. Like that, it has already been 9 months while running as a soldier. Already!!? I'm preparing to see the sun of the (day of my) discharge. (Of course... it ends in October though...) What I end up feeling though, is nothing but except the thought that I want to show you my cool side again, and as much as that, I miss you all so much!"

J-Hope misses BTS members

J-Hope said that he misses RM, Jin, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook. He wrote, "While also missing our members too, also worrying (for them), while also feeling a sense of relatability on the other hand... it also gives me strength...! I can say since I experienced it first but..! I believe they would feel the same for sure!!... hehe. Before going to sleep, I'm thinking a lot and encountering various dreams. Things that felt very natural and trivial become the ideal, and for a bit they dissipate fatigue and let loose of a stiff breath. The place I sleep would be the same as the sun goes down would be the same right? The day I end my military duty sincerely, makes the beginning of Year 24 even stronger!!!"

J-Hope wishes Taehyung

The rapper concluded, "Anyway, Year 23 too I definitely endured and moved due to you guys. (It's a little sudden but I still want to express it...) Receive a lot of blessings for Year 24 (Happy New Year)!!!!!... And our reality and ideal, our ARMY, our members. Let's not be sick or hurt and be happy!!!! I love you!!! It's late but our Taehyungie, Happy Birthday."

While Jin, the oldest member of the group, enlisted last year in December, J-Hope joined in April this year. Suga, the third member, started his service in September. The rest of the members--RM, Jimin, Kim Taehyung, and Jungkook, started their military service this month.

