J-Hope undergoes training on handling gun, poses with soldiers in pics from military camp

Over a week after BTS member J-Hope joined the South Korean military, new pictures of the rapper have emerged online. Taking to Twitter, a fan shared photos of J-Hope in his uniform. In one of the pictures, J-Hope stood with his team members holding a gun. (Also Read | BTS' J-Hope flashes evergreen smile in uniform as first pics from military leaked online) BTS: J-Hope underwent training on handling gun at military camp.

In another picture, the rapper was seen smiling as he had his meal. In the photo, J-Hope sat with other soldiers as a plate with several dishes was placed in front of him. As he posed for the camera, J-Hope also flashed the thumbs-up sign.

Sharing the photo the fan wrote on Twitter, "#Hobi had his 1st course of combat skills, & firearms training about how to handle a gun. Pics are official and reviewed by the commander at the 23rd-5th cafe at Camp Shinkyo University. My #Hoseok, I’m so proud of you."

Reacting to the pictures, a BTS ARMY tweeted, "J-Hope is sunshine. Have a good dinner." Another person said, "Sweetest smile in this universe. Take care. We are always here for you." "Our hobi hyung looking healthy," commented a Twitter user. "Handsome Jung Hoseok in military uniform...So proud of you my bias. Saranghae," read a comment. Last week, the first pictures of J-hope from the military camp surfaced on social media platforms.

J-Hope entered a South Korean boot camp recently to start his 18-month compulsory military service, becoming BTS' second member to join the country's army. As per reports, J-Hope is in a boot camp in Wonju, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) east of Seoul. Ahead of leaving for the camp, J-Hope in a message posted on Weverse said, “I love you, Army. I’ll see you again." He also posted photos of himself with a military buzz cut.

In December, the oldest member of BTS, Jin, became the band's first member to enter the army after revoking his request to delay his conscription. There was a heated debate last year over whether to offer special exemptions for mandatory military service for BTS members. The group’s management agency BigHit Music announced in October last year that all seven members would fulfil their duties.

Five other younger BTS members--RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook-- are yet to join the South Korean military. The world’s biggest boy group is expected to reconvene as a group again a few years later.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON