Home / Entertainment / Music / J-Hope undergoes training on handling gun, poses with soldiers in pics from military camp

J-Hope undergoes training on handling gun, poses with soldiers in pics from military camp

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 30, 2023 02:05 PM IST

BTS: J-Hope underwent training on handling gun and also posed with soldiers at military camp. See pics here.

Over a week after BTS member J-Hope joined the South Korean military, new pictures of the rapper have emerged online. Taking to Twitter, a fan shared photos of J-Hope in his uniform. In one of the pictures, J-Hope stood with his team members holding a gun. (Also Read | BTS' J-Hope flashes evergreen smile in uniform as first pics from military leaked online)

BTS: J-Hope underwent training on handling gun at military camp.
BTS: J-Hope underwent training on handling gun at military camp.

In another picture, the rapper was seen smiling as he had his meal. In the photo, J-Hope sat with other soldiers as a plate with several dishes was placed in front of him. As he posed for the camera, J-Hope also flashed the thumbs-up sign.

Sharing the photo the fan wrote on Twitter, "#Hobi had his 1st course of combat skills, & firearms training about how to handle a gun. Pics are official and reviewed by the commander at the 23rd-5th cafe at Camp Shinkyo University. My #Hoseok, I’m so proud of you."

Reacting to the pictures, a BTS ARMY tweeted, "J-Hope is sunshine. Have a good dinner." Another person said, "Sweetest smile in this universe. Take care. We are always here for you." "Our hobi hyung looking healthy," commented a Twitter user. "Handsome Jung Hoseok in military uniform...So proud of you my bias. Saranghae," read a comment. Last week, the first pictures of J-hope from the military camp surfaced on social media platforms.

J-Hope entered a South Korean boot camp recently to start his 18-month compulsory military service, becoming BTS' second member to join the country's army. As per reports, J-Hope is in a boot camp in Wonju, about 90 kilometers (55 miles) east of Seoul. Ahead of leaving for the camp, J-Hope in a message posted on Weverse said, “I love you, Army. I’ll see you again." He also posted photos of himself with a military buzz cut.

In December, the oldest member of BTS, Jin, became the band's first member to enter the army after revoking his request to delay his conscription. There was a heated debate last year over whether to offer special exemptions for mandatory military service for BTS members. The group’s management agency BigHit Music announced in October last year that all seven members would fulfil their duties.

Five other younger BTS members--RM, Suga, Jimin, V, and Jungkook-- are yet to join the South Korean military. The world’s biggest boy group is expected to reconvene as a group again a few years later.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
j hope bts bts world bts video jung ho seok k-pop + 4 more
j hope bts bts world bts video jung ho seok k-pop + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out