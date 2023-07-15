Home / Entertainment / Music / Jungkook's Seven music video sets YouTube ablaze, amassing 39M views in 24 hours

ByPrapti Upadhayay
Jul 15, 2023 04:11 PM IST

BTS' Jungkook releases highly anticipated solo single 'Seven' with a captivating music video. The MV breaks records, garnering 39 million views in 24 hours.

Jungkook, the golden maknae of the K-pop sensation BTS, has finally unveiled his highly anticipated solo single, 'Seven', after months of anticipation from ARMYs worldwide.

A still from BTS' Jungkook's live session on Weverse.
The release of 'Seven' was accompanied by a stunning music video, shared on YouTube and Twitter by HYBE Labels. Within a mere 24 hours, the MV garnered an astonishing 39 million views, solidifying Jungkook's global dominance. Breaking records left and right, 'Seven' claimed the coveted #1 spot in an astounding 100 countries, making it the fastest song to achieve such a feat in history. It took just over 2.5 hours for 'Seven' to surpass previous records, firmly establishing Jungkook as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

The music video for 'Seven' features popular K-drama actress Han So-hee and American rapper Latto, depicting a turbulent relationship between Jungkook and So-hee. The MV opens with a heated argument between the couple in an upscale restaurant, which escalates as the establishment suddenly catches fire.

Fans of BTS, known as ARMYs, are swooning over Jungkook's new portrayal as a devoted boyfriend in the music video. He goes to great lengths to win back his partner's affection. Although 'Seven' marks his official global solo debut, Jungkook has previously released successful singles such as 'My Time', 'Still With You', and 'Euphoria', albeit as free tracks.

In an interview with Variety, the superstar shared that 'Seven' represents a more mature and grown version of himself. As soon as the music video dropped, ARMYs erupted with excitement and praise for Jungkook's acting skills, vocals, and visuals.

The comments section on the video overflowed with admiration from fans worldwide, with one comment exclaiming, "Love how 'Seven' showcases Jungkook's ability to experiment with different genres. This song pushes boundaries and proves that he's not afraid to explore new sounds."

Another comment expressed, "I absolutely love this song... the vibe is amazing, Jungkook's vocals, the beat, the lyrics, the MV (the acting of JK and Sohee)... it's all incredible! We truly are the luckiest fandom in the world."

One fan summed up the sentiments of many, saying, "Jungkook being the type of lover to be so devoted to you that he would follow you to the ends of the earth and love you."

With 'Seven', Jungkook has once again captured the hearts of ARMYs worldwide, showcasing his immense talent and versatility as a solo artist. As the music video continues to rack up views and accolades, it's clear that Jungkook's star power knows no bounds.

