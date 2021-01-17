Kailash Kher: Our vaccine anthem is for entire mankind!
Singer-composer Kailash Kher recently lent his magical voice to anthem ‘Jeet Ki Tayyari’ that has been released in wake of nation-wide Covid-19 vaccination drive that kick-started on Saturday. An initiative by Unicef India, the anthem is getting wide appreciation on social media.
“Uttar Pradesh has taken a lead but this vaccination anthem is made for the entire mankind! It was initiated by the Unicef office in Lucknow and we were working on this for almost a month now to celebrate this moment. Entire country was waiting for this day which marks a new beginning in the pandemic phase,” says the ‘Teri Deewani…’ singer.
The lyric has been penned by Shruti Bhatt and Bhai Shelly while the music composition is by Amit Vishnoi and Sachin Thapa.
“Most of my songs are usually composed by my team while I write the lyrics. Here, I have creatively collaborated with other writers and composers. More than using the words like vaccine or virus in the lyrics, we tried to infuse positivity in the anthem — ‘Rahe kitni bhi mushkil, raat ki kali syahi hai, Suraj ban kar niklengey, Jeet ki ab taiyaari hai,’ this was written to motivate our frontline warriors,” he said.
Starting from lockdown phas he has come up with many motivational songs — ‘Main hi mera rakshak hoon’, ‘Ek jyot hai jagi’ and ‘Atmanirbhar hum, bolo Vande Matram’.
On January 15, Indian Army Day, his song ‘Hum Sher tere galwan ke’ was released. “The song was launched at all the army bases on the special day. It was a very proud moment for me. I have been singing for over a decade, so now my inclination towards patriotic and motivational songs has increased twofold. It surely provides less money but it makes me contended and in future too I want to do more these.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan dies: AR Rahman, Lata Mangeshkar pay tributes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away at 89
- Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away at 89
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farhan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt wish Javed Akhtar on his birthday. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kailash Kher: Our vaccine anthem is for entire mankind!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra gives peek inside quirky blue bedroom as she works on Unfinished
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adnan Sami slams person who said Lata Mangeshkar doesn't have a good voice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachet-Parampara on being happily married: It added so much to us professionally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Casanova: Tiger Shroff's love affair with Michael Jackson, autotune continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya Narayan enjoys 'beautiful life with beautiful wife' Shweta at a vineyard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarati hip-hop star RaOol: Waiting for Bollywood to pay us attention a mistake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dancing Dad from America: My kids won't admit but the response is pretty cool
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Badshah reveals hilarious incident of being heckled when police ended up at his show: ‘Ab kar le handle’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar goes ‘awww’ as Rohanpreet Singh sings for her, says ‘I love you baby’. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guru Randhawa fuels engagement rumours as he teases ‘new beginnings’ with mystery woman. Nora Fatehi congratulates him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rapper Dr Dre says he’s ‘doing great’ in hospital after reported aneurysm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox