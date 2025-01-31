Kailash Kher says music reality shows 'have nothing to do with sangeet': 'Those selling bhel puri in name of music...'

Singer Kailash Kher has come down heavily on music-based reality TV shows. The singer slammed such shows and claimed that they 'have nothing to do with music'. The singer's comments come a few months after fellow singer Sunidhi Chauhan had also criticised singing reality shows in India. (Also read: Reality TV is irritating but irresistible) Singer Kailash Kher performed with his band, Kailasa, at the opening of Jashn-e-Rekhta 2024. (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Kailash Kher slams reality shows

Kailash Kher was at the Jaipur Literature Festival on Friday to take part in a session about his music. The session - Teri Deewani: Shabdon Ke Paar - saw the singer and publisher Vaishali Mathur - take the stage. During the session, the conversation shifted to talent shows or singing reality shows on TV. According to Times of India, when Kailash Kher was asked why he never returned to judging these shows, he said, "These reality shows are marketed as music reality shows, and big names like you sponsor them."

In 2009, Kailash Kher appeared as a judge on Indian Idol 4 alongside Javed Akhtar, Anu Malik, and Sonali Bendre. Over the years, he has appeared as a guest on other reality shows like Saregamapa Li'l Champs Mission Ustaad, and Rock On. However, he has not returned as a judge in almost 15 years. The singer further added, "They are only filmy music reality shows. Music se unka koi lena dena hai hi nahi. 2% jo bhel puri bech rahe hai in the name of film music woh usko promote karte hai. (They have nothing to do with music. Those selling 2% bhel puri in the name of film music are promoting it)."

All about Kailash Kher

Kailash Kher is one of the most popular and decorated Indian singers of his generation. A folk singer who has also found success in Hindi film music and the pop scene, he rose to fame with Allah Ke Bande in 2003. By then, he had sung several jingles in ads. But the song catapulted him to nationwide fame and launched his singing career. Over the years, he has produced several albums, sung film songs, and even led a band called Kailasa.