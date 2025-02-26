Kanye West 'panicking' about Bianca Censori divorcing him, trying to change her mind: 'His ego cannot handle rejection'

Kanye West panicking over divorce

The In Touch Weekly report quotes a source close to Kanye, saying, “Bianca is talking to attorneys and telling pals her marriage to Kanye is all but over. Friends say he’s trying everything to change her mind about the divorce and that he’s panicking that she’s made up her mind.”

The insider added that the marriage is all but over, but Kanye cannot seem to handle it. “His ego cannot handle rejection. Maybe she’ll endure this for a little longer for the right reward, but it’s obvious Kanye sees the writing on the wall,” the report added.

About Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage

Kanye West and Bianca Censori tied the knot in 2022, sometime after the rapper's divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised. The couple have been in the news lately, but not always for the right reasons. Earlier this month, they made headlines after the Australian architect infamously posed in a completely transparent outfit on the Grammy Awards red carpet. Just days after Censori's NSFW stunt, West launched an anti-semitic rant on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

Reports claim that Bianca feels the heat from these controversies and has had enough of Kanye's antics. It was also reported that the two apparently do not have a pre-nuptial agreement. However, Kanye and Bianca have not yet commented on the reports in public.