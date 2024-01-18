Kanye West reportedly replaced his teeth with $850k James Bond-inspired Titanium dentures

Kanye West has shocked his fans once again by getting rid of his natural teeth and replacing them with titanium dentures that resemble the ones worn by Jaws, the infamous villain from two James Bond movies, according to DailyMail Online. Rapper flaunts pricey Titanium dentures on Instagram(AFP/Kanye West/Instagram)

The 46-year-old rapper, who is facing a lawsuit for allegedly assaulting a fan who asked for his autograph in 2022, showed off his new metallic grin in an Instagram post, where he compared himself to the iconic character from The Spy Who Loved Me and Moonraker.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

DailyMail's exclusive photo shows West’s extravagant dentures, which the outlet was “more expensive than diamonds” and were custom-made by the rapper himself.

ALSO READ| 'They look ratchet', Kanye West blasted for 'humiliating' wife Bianca Censori after new video goes viral

The dentures are the result of a new surgical procedure that is exclusive to West, and they cost a staggering $850,000, according to rumours.

Dr Thomas Connelly, a dentist in Beverly Hills, and Naoki Hayashi, a master dental technician, were responsible for fitting West’s new dentures.

Connelly said to DailyMail, “It was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!”

Not the first time that West has altered his teeth

In 2010, the POWER rapper claimed that he had his entire bottom row of teeth removed and replaced with diamond and gold implants, which he flaunted on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

ALSO READ| Kanye West's name has been labelled on an Israeli missile, here's why

“I just thought that diamonds were cooler,” he said to the host, explaining that he requested the dentist to take out his bottom teeth and put in the implants.

Ellen asked him, “It’s not a grill?”

Kanye answered, “It’s really my real teeth. I replaced my bottom row of teeth.”

“I guess there’s just certain things that rock stars are supposed to do.”

Many of his fans were skeptical about his claim, and doubted that he would actually do such a thing.