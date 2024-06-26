Kim Taehyung announces TYPE 1 photobook 'revealing his comfortable, natural self'; BTS ARMY calls it beautiful art piece

BTS member Kim Taehyung, aka V, has announced his TYPE 1 photobook. Taking to Weverse on Wednesday, Taehyung shared details about the photobook, which captures his moments of "complete rest, revealing his comfortable and natural self". V also took a break from his “busy schedule to enjoy some time alone” for the photobook. (Also Read | BTS' V shares pic of his ‘current situation’, gives glimpse of pet Yeontan; fans say: Kim Taehyung came home) Kim Taehyung shared posts on Weverse and X.

About the photobook

The statement read, “Hello. We are excited to announce the release of the V TYPE 1 photobook. This photobook captures V’s moments of complete rest, revealing his comfortable and natural self as he takes a break from his busy schedule to enjoy some time alone.”

V's involvement in the photobook

It added, "V participated in every step of the planning and production, from selecting the travel destination to deciding on the title and the photobook’s components, culminating in a 224-page photobook packed with various moments he wishes to share with ARMY."

"Not only will each chapter in the photobook help you learn more about V, or Kim Taehyung, in-depth, the photobook will serve as a precious addition to your collection, with included items such as a bookmark, a postcard set and photo stickers that capture the adventurous vibes of travelling. TYPE 1, a collage of V’s personal taste, is available for pre-order starting June 27 and will officially release on July 9,” concluded the statement. V also shared a teaser on X.

More details about the photobook

The pre-order of the photobook will begin at 11 am (Thursday), June 27 (KST). It will release on Weverse shop GLOBAL on July 9, Weverse shop US on July 30 (PDT) and Weverse Shop JAPAN & UNIVERSAL MUSIC JAPAN on July 26. Apart from the photobook, there will also be a bookmark, a postcard set, a photo sticker and cutting sticker.

BTS ARMY left in awe

BTS fans took to X (formerly Twitter), a fan wrote, "He prepared such a beautiful gift for us. Thank you, Taehyung." "It’s just that I have a mixture of feelings, I’m very excited!!!!!!" a comment read. "Taehyung!! It looks so gorgeous and hot. Thank you for this beautiful gift. Waiting for this moment," a person said. "It's really amazing. Impressed. Kim Taehyung is so cute and very handsome," read a tweet. "Thank you for all you have left for us, Kim Taehyung! As much as I have been wanting to save, I just can't say no to anything from Tae," wrote another fan.

"Combining his love for photography and ARMY in one beautiful art piece... and on ARMY's birthday! What a thoughtful and beautiful gift. Taehyung never cease to surprise us in the most sweetest, artistic and meaningful way... So excited for this, and ready to be blown away!!" said another person.