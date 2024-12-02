Liam Payne ‘promised’ his $40,000 Rolex watch to two female escorts: Report

An escort was reportedly allowed back into Liam Payne’s hotel room after his tragic fall to death from his balcony. It was also alleged that the singer’s Rolex watch worth $40,000 went missing after the escort who was with Payne before his death returned to the room. However, the sex worker claimed that she had left her make-up behind and was thus allowed on the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina where the singer was staying. The new reports suggested that the singer had “promised” the missing Rolex to the escorts. Liam Payne's fatal fall raises questions as an escort returns to his room, and his $40,000 Rolex is missing. Escorts claim he promised the watch to them. (REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo)(REUTERS)

Also Read: Meghan Trainor reveals she can't smile anymore after ‘too much’ Botox, ‘I messed up’

Update on Liam Payne’s missing $40,000 Rolex watch

Infobae, an Argentinian news website reported that the two escorts revealed to the prosecutor that “gentleman” Payne had kneeled before them and announced, “I love you, I love you.” Moreover, they claimed that the singer had “promised them” his expensive Rolex watch. Former manager of One Direction and a friend to Payne, Roger Nores, reportedly arrived at the time and attempted to “resolve the situation,” as reported by The Mirror. The escorts also revealed that they were to be paid $6,300 but did not receive the full payment.

However, forty minutes after the incident, the Bedroom Floor singer fell to his death. Payne was donning his Rolex on the day of his death, however, it was absent from his wrist after his fall from the balcony and has not been since, as reported by Daily Express.

A detective working on the case revealed, “We know, from images that were analysed, that Payne was wearing a Rolex on the day of his death. He was wearing it on one of his hands and he had it for at least two to three hours before he (died)."

Also Read: Taylor Swift and family hosted Travis Kelce for 'special' Thanksgiving, amid 'vintage Christmas proposal' buzz

Hunt for Payne’s Rolex

Following Payne's death, the police have been on a hunt for his watch. They scoured through his hotel room and the residences of people who visited him on that day. The police also extended their search to the two female escorts' residences, but have not found the missing watch. The women are being treated as witnesses and have hired lawyers.

Leading up to his death, Liam reportedly ordered expensive drinks and withdrew $300, which authorities suspect may have been intended for a drug dealer.