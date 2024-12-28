Menu Explore
Liam Payne's ex Sophia Smith gets engaged after singer’s tragic death; Here's how her infant daughter reacted

ByShweta Kukreti
Dec 28, 2024 05:56 PM IST

Late singer Liam Payne's former girlfriend Sophia Smith got engaged to James Bridgwood, just two months after his untimely death.

From left: James Bridewood, Sophia Smith and Angelina(Sophia Smith/Instagram)
From left: James Bridewood, Sophia Smith and Angelina(Sophia Smith/Instagram)

On social media, Smith shared a charming black-and-white video of the proposal, showing her and her new fiancé wearing pajamas with daughter Angelina Grace and lying on a floor filled with rose petals with a bottle of prosecco.

After being proposed, the 30-year-old influencer looked astounded and grinned broadly as Bridgwood placed the ring on her finger.

“Yes a million times over ❤️💍 25.12.24,” she captioned the video accompanied by a red heart emoji.

Here's how Liam Payne's former girlfriend Sophia Smith's daughter reacted

While proposing to her on Christmas Day, Bridgwood got down on one knee in a room filled with rose petals and a bottle of champagne. Their daughter, Angelina Grace, can also be seen in the cute video which has garnered over 43,061 likes.

Smith put both hands over her face, then smiled and embraced Bridgwood, revealing a dazzling diamond on the ring finger of her left hand. Angelina, who was born in April 2023, was then drawn in by the couple to join them in a group embrace. In the endearing video, she appears to be lost in her own universe as they both hugged her with joy.

The clip was set to the unplugged version of Dan Berk's “Anyone.”

Liam Payne was a passionate romantic partner who tragically died in October at the age of 31. Sophia had earlier recalled that he had asked her out more than 20 times before she agreed.

Also Read: Liam Payne's girlfriend agrees to ‘interview with police in Argentina’

A look at Payne's relationships

Smith posted her first Instagram photo with Bridgwood in June 2022, however it's unclear exactly when they started dating. She revealed her pregnancy in December of that year and tagged her then-boyfriend in an Instagram photo of her growing baby bulge.

From May 2013 to October 2015, Smith was in a relationship with Liam Payne who passed away on October 16 after falling from a third-story hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

In March 2017, she congratulated her ex-boyfriend on the birth of his son, Bear, with Cheryl Cole.

Payne dated Cole from 2016 to 2018 following his breakup with Smith.

Smith informed The Sun in April 2017 that she had sent a congratulation message to him. “We’re all good. I’m happy for him.”

