Liam Payne's role in upcoming Netflix talent show reduced in light of his death: Fans may be surprised by…'

Liam Payne's upcoming Netflix talent show Building The Band has reportedly undergone significant changes to avoid backlash from fans following the late singer's tragic death in Argentina last October. Although the singer filmed scenes as a judge for the show just two months before his passing, producers are now concerned that featuring him too prominently might be seen as in poor taste. As a result, his presence in the show has been minimised. In light of Liam Payne's passing, Netflix's Building The Band has reduced his screen time to avoid upsetting fans.(AFP)

Major changes made to Payne’s appearance in Netflix talent show

A source told The Sun, “The feeling among execs at Netflix is that they want to err on the side of caution, and if that means having Liam in the least amount of scenes possible then that's the step they're willing to take.” They continued, “They want to strike the right balance between having him feature in the show, doing the thing he loved, with having him feature too much, which would be a lot for his loved ones to contend with.” The insider added, “Fans may be surprised by how little he ends up featuring in the finished series.”

The Netflix show, hosted by A.J. McLean of The Backstreet Boys, is focused on discovering talented singers from across the country to form the perfect musical groups. Contestants will choose their bandmates based on compatibility, connection, and talent, with full control over the process. However, the judges are keen to see how well each performer handles the pressure of being under the spotlight, with lights, cameras, choreography, and live audiences, as reported by DailyMail.

What can viewers expect from the Netflix show

According to Netflix, viewers can expect, “plenty of drama, next-level artistry, and unforgettable performances” from the upcoming talent show. Last year, Executive producer, Cat Lawson said, “Building The Band is a brave and bold undertaking for all involved as we hand over power to the singers themselves to form their own band based on chemistry first.”

She added, “With looks out of the equation, can they create a deeper connection with their bandmates? With limited bands, there are difficult decisions and heart-stopping moments along the way, but ultimately the outcome is truly amazing, with bands forming who in my opinion are worthy of the very biggest stage!”

Payne was spotted shooting for the talent show in August last year.