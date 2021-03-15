IND USA
Lilly Singh takes farmers' protest to Grammys red carpet, earns praise from Swara Bhasker: 'Feel free to run with it'
Lilly Singh has been vocal in her support to farmers.
Lilly Singh has been vocal in her support to farmers.
Lilly Singh takes farmers' protest to Grammys red carpet, earns praise from Swara Bhasker: 'Feel free to run with it'

  • Late night host and YouTube star Lilly Singh became the latest celebrity to show solidarity with the protesting farmers in India, when she walked the Grammys red carpet with a mask that showed her support to the farmers.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 12:00 PM IST

The ongoing farmers' protest got a fillip when late night host and YouTuber Lilly Singh walked the Grammys red carpet with a mask that read 'I stand with farmers'. Farmers from states like Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh have been protesting against the three farm laws brought in by the central government.

Taking to Twitter and posting a picture of herself on the red carpet with the mask, she wrote: "I know red carpet/award show pictures always get the most coverage, so here you go media. Feel free to run with it Raised fist #IStandWithFarmers #GRAMMYs." She is wearing a black blazer paired with a matching bodycon shirt. Her hair is done in a high ponytail. Lilly's mask is prominently visible.

Sharing her picture, actor Swara Bhasker wrote, "@Lilly taking the Indian #FarmersProtests to the #GRAMMYs." She even added a bunch of applause emojis.

Lilly is the latest international celebrity to voice her concern and show her support for the controversial laws. Over the last couple of months a number of international celebrities spoke on the subject. In February this year, pop singer Rihanna had tweeted an article on suspension on internet connection around Delhi during the protests and had written: "Why aren't we talking about this?!" using #FarmersProtest as a hashtag.

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg also joined the protest by posting a toolkit for protests. It soon became controversial, which led to her deleting the original and then posting an updated one.


Hollywood veteran actor Susan Sarandon also tweeted to express solidarity with protesting farmers. She tweeted: "Corporate greed & exploitation knows no bounds, not only in the US but worldwide. While they work w/ corp. media & politicians to silence the most vulnerable, we must let India’s leaders know the world is watching & we #StandWithFarmers! #FarmersProtests."

grammys 2021 lilly singh rihanna climate activist greta thunberg farmers protests

