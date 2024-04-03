Lizzo clarifies her ‘I Quit’ post is ‘a joke’, she is not leaving music, only debunking ‘negative energy’

Melissa Viviane ‘Lizzo’ Jefferson is blowing away the speculation smoke! US singer Lizzo, who built her brand on being a poster girl for self-love but has been hit by employee harassment suits, said she is quitting, tired of being targeted for her looks and character.(Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)(AFP)

The singer and songwriter, took to Instagram to dispel any misconceptions stemming from her previous statement, “getting tired of putting up with being dragged by everyone in my life and on the internet.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

‘I quit giving any negative energy’ not music: Lizzo

In the Insta video, she clarified, “I want to make this video because I just need to clarify — when I say I quit, I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” and, added, “What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life which is making music, which is connecting with people because I know I’m not alone.”

ALSO READ| Lizzo says, 'I QUIT,' after performance at Biden’s re-election fundraiser; cites bullying and lies

The 31-year-old artist has been a beacon of positivity and self-love. She continued her message saying, “If I can just give one person the inspiration or the motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people win, negative comments win, then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for.”

Lizzo’s quiet appreciation to her supporters was felt as she said, “The love that I've received means more than you know”.

On March 29, prior to this declaration, Lizzo had taken to Instagram to share her aspirations and the challenges she faces.

Lizzo feels she is ‘constantly up against lies’

The About Damn Time performer wrote, “All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it.” However, she also opened up about feeling unwelcome and targeted, stating, “But I’m starting to feel like the world doesn’t want me in it. I’m constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.”

She further discussed the toll that public scrutiny takes on her, with her character being “picked apart by people who don’t know me and [are] disrespecting my name.” This led to her emphatic conclusion, “I didn’t sign up for this s**t — I QUIT ✌🏾.”

ALSO READ| Biden facing fire for having Lizzo at his $26M fundraiser

This statement came in the wake of a legal battle where Lizzo sought to dismiss a sexual harassment lawsuit filed against her by three of her former background dancers—Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez. The lawsuit, which was filed in August, alleges abuse, harassment, discrimination, and numerous workplace violations during their time working for the singer and her Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc.