Madame Tussauds London ‘updates’ Justin Bieber wax statue after baby announcement

As soon as Justin Bieber announced his impending fatherhood, the world couldn't keep calm. This included Madame Tussauds London, which updated the popstar's wax statue with a key addition. (Also Read – When Justin Bieber talked about becoming a father: ‘I saw Hailey with a baby…’) Justin Bieber's wax statue at Madame Tussauds London gets an update

Wax statue update

On Friday, the official social media handles of Madame Tussauds London shared a few pictures of Justin's updated wax statue. The statue, which features him in a white sweatshirt and a black cap, had an interesting addition – a baby carrier around his chest, with even a baby in it. The caption stated, “Baby, Baby, Baby OH Congratulations @justinbieber and @haileybieber ! Thought we could help out (slurrp emoji).”

The internet was divided on this fresh update. An Instagram user commented, “Cringe.” Another wrote, “that's crazy (laughing with tears and white heart emojis).” “That was fast,” read a third comment. “remove the cap and put bizzle hair,” suggested a user, while another commented, “this is so funny (crying emoji).”

Justin and Hailey's announcement

The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with corresponding posts. Both begin with a short, romantic video clip of the couple kissing. Hailey Bieber is draped in white lace; baby bump prominent in the sheer, form-fitting fabric. It is followed up with a photo shoot of Justin Bieber photographing his wife. In each caption, they've tagged one another.

In a press release, fashion house Yves Saint Laurent says the video and photoshoot are from the Biebers' vow renewal ceremony on Thursday in Hawaii. In 2018, the Biebers confirmed their long-rumoured marriage on Instagram, when the musician posted a picture of the pair holding hands and captioned it, “My wife is awesome.”

As soon as the announcement was made, old videos of Justin talking about fatherhood resurfaced on social media. One of them had him saying, “I used to see her (Hailey) at events and I saw her with a baby. Something just clicked. I was like, ‘She’s the one.' I was just seeing it very clearly. I see her across the room. She was holding a baby and I'd just seen the nurturing look in her eyes towards this baby. And I was like, ‘I want the mother of my children to look at kids like she was (looking).'”