Madhubanti Bagchi reacts to Arijit Singh's decision to quit playback singing: ‘The number of crying and romantic songs…’
Madhubanti Bagchi hailed Arijit Singh, while saying that the playback industry is akin to a servicing industry where every singer serves a particular purpose.
Singer Arijit Singh's decision to retire from playback singing earlier this year came as a shock to the nation. Singer Madhubanti Bagchi, who shot to fame with songs like Aaaj ki Raat and the more recent Shararat, has now commented on the same, bringing into question the manner in which a singer is slotted into a category in the playback singing industry. (Also read: Vishal Dadlani reacts to Arijit Singh's decision to quit playback singing: ‘I’m on his side, he is a good guy')
What Madhubanti said
When the topic was raised during a conversation with Roshni on Fever FM and Hindustan Times, Madhubanti said, “The system is basically putting you in the box and not letting you… Basically, you are in a servicing industry. There is a particular purpose that you serve and if you want to do your own thing then you don't serve their purpose and that's not encouraged. That you do in your own space usme paise nahi dalenge (they won't pay on those things). Woh aise gaane gawayenge bhi jispe paise nahi dalenge. Promote nahi karenge uss gaane ko (They will make you sing songs and won't back them financially or even promote them). Because it does not serve the purpose, and then one is tagged as the XYZ singer.”
‘The number of crying-romantic songs Arijit has sung…’
She went on to add, “That was how it has always been, for someone like Arijit Singh, or Sunidhi Chauhan, or a Shreya Ghoshal. Imagine the range of artistry that they have. The vocal range is unthinkable. But has the industry, specifically the playback industry, has it been able to help them reach their actual true potential? No. They have been segmented. The number of crying and romantic songs Arijit has sung… it took him a while to reach a Binte Dil. He is very blessed. Can I say the same for myself? I don't know if I will ever get a song like that.”
Arijit's announcement
On January 27, Arijit announced that he will no longer take up new assignments as a playback vocalist, calling an end to a "wonderful" journey. In a message shared with his fans on X (formerly Twitter), Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he has received over the years.
Addressing speculation about his retirement, Arijit recently reassured his followers on X that although he has stopped accepting new projects, he is still working through a substantial backlog of previously recorded songs. These tracks, he said, will continue to be released over the coming months and possibly into next year.
Over the years, Arijit has lent his voice to several iconic tracks, including Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Agar Tum Saath Ho, Raabta, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage and more recently in Hum To Tere Hi Liye The from director Vishal Bhardwaj's O Romeo. He won two National Awards for the songs Binte Dil and Kesariya.
