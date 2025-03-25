Malti Marie calls Jonas Brothers the ‘Donut Brothers’, reveals Nick Jonas; says she wants to play Moana, Maui with him

Nick Jonas shares adorable details about daughter Malti

Nick Jonas also shared that she refers to his brother Joe Jonas as 'Go'. When asked about hiw his daughter reacts to the group's popularity, Nick said, "My daughter is someone aware. I think I played her the new single the other day. She looked at the cover art, and she was like, 'Oh, that's Uncle Kevin and Uncle Go.' I said, , Ya, we are in a band, it's called the Jonas Brothers'. She said, 'The Donut Brothers'."

Nick says Malti wants to play Moana and Maui with him

Speaking with People, Nick said that he could feel his "coolest self", but Malti would want to play "Moana and Maui". “The best part about being a dad for me and balancing things like this work stuff — and this is hardly work — is that you could feel like your coolest self on top of the world, and she just doesn't care at all. She wants to play Moana and Maui with me, and that means more to me than anything else, is that time with her. And just the fact that I'm just dad when I'm home, it means a lot,” he shared.

About Nick's family

Recently, Nick shared a post on Instagram giving a glimpse of how he spent time with Malti. In the photo, he wore hairbows and a flower clip. He captioned the pic, "Girl dad life.”

Nick tied the knot with actor Priyanka Chopra in 2018. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.