Mariah Carey breaks silence for the first time after loss of her mother and sister: ‘Been couple of rough…’

Mariah Carey spoke out after her mother, Patricia and sister Alison recently died in August. She posted a video on Instagram, including her rehearsing for her upcoming shows in China and Brazil on Sunday, September 8. In the video, Carey sang a slow version of her hit track It’s Like That released back in 2005. In the video, she said, “We'll see you soon, China." Previously, she informed People that her mother and sister died on the same day. Mariah Carey spoke out for the first time since her mother and sister's deaths. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)(AP)

Mariah Carey speaks out after her mother & sister's death

The post's caption read, “Back at work” along with her words of gratitude for the love and support shown by the fans. The caption continued, “It’s been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone’s love and support so much and I can’t wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you!”

On August 27, the singer announced that both her mother and sister died on the same day, the previous weekend. In a statement, she revealed to People, “My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.” She continued, “I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

Patient advocate, David Baker who knew Alison said that she “had a tough life” before she died in her home in New York. He said, “We saw it coming, but it’s still a shock. She got ill fairly quickly and a month later, she’s gone.”

Maria Carey’s estrangement from her family

The All I Want for Christmas singer was estranged from her family including her mother and sister before their deaths. She revealed in her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey that her relationship with her mother “has caused me so much pain and confusion.” She wrote in the memoir, “For my sanity and peace of mind, my therapist encouraged me to literally rename and reframe my family. My mother became Pat to me, Morgan my ex-brother and Alison my ex-sister ... I had to stop expecting them to one day miraculously become the mommy, big brother and big sister I fantasized about.”

Her brother, Morgan told in a statement to the media outlet, “I'm praying for them and hope they are finally at peace. We were five, and now we are two," after the death of his mother.