Mariah Carey fans go wild at Christmas concert, throw punches and drinks at each other. Watch

Singer Mariah Carey’s recent Christmas concert took an unexpected turn when a physical altercation broke out among some attendees. The incident, which was captured on video, has surfaced on social media and is quickly gaining attention. Also read: Q&A: Mariah Carey wasn't always sure about making a Christmas album The video of the fight has surfaced on social media.

Fans go wild

According to NY Post, the brawl happened while Mariah, 55, was performing her holiday anthem All I Want for Christmas Is You to wrap up the show. A fan pointed her camera to show a fight between two women, one with blond hair and another with curly hair.

The curly-haired woman appeared to push the blond woman from behind, and the blond woman retaliated by splashing her drink on the other fan.

In response, the curly-haired woman hit the blonde woman right in the face. At that point, a man with dark hair and glasses grabbed the curly-haired fan and put his arm in between the women to break up their fight.

However, another man with white hair went after the curly-haired fan and started yelling at her. That caused the dark-haired man to start pushing the white-haired man.

More about the fight

After the video was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, another concert attendee shared a clip of his view of the fight. The fan claimed they were “standing right next to them”, talking about the group of adults who got into the fight.

The video showed the white-haired man fighting with a different man. Behind them, other fans could be seen punching and shoving each other.

The incident sparked funny reactions from other social media users. “Those moms must have had too much wine,” one fan wrote, with another mentioning, “This automatically gets you on the Naughty list! Not cool!”

About the tour

Mariah began a 20-city Christmas tour in the fall to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her Merry Christmas album. The Grammy winner recently performed in Washington DC and Philadelphia. Her Christmas tour ends on December 17 at the Barclays Center in New York.