Mariah Carey joined by Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson for Oh Santa live performance | Watch

Christmas songs connoisseur Mariah Carey welcomed Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson on stage in New York City on Saturday, December 9. The iconic trio performed Oh Santa live for the first time at the Madison Square Garden. Carey's version of the song featuring Grande and Hudson was first released in 2020 as a track on her holiday album, Magical Christmas Special. At the time, the trio also shot a music video together but never performed it live until now. Mariah Carey welcomes Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson on stage(Mariah Carey / Instagram)

The All I Want For Christmas Is You hitmaker called Grande and Hudson “two Christmas angels,” before welcoming them onstage. The trio then began the enticing holiday number. In a video clip shared on X, formerly Twitter, the audience can be heard cheering as Carey announced the surprise guests. The 7 Rings singer and Hudson walked to the stage alongside backup dancers.

For her festive performance, the 54-year-old singer dazzled in a sparkly silver dress while Grande wore a striking red dress paired with matching gloves, keeping in touch with the Christmas vibe. Meanwhile, Hudson was wearing a shiny black dress.

Fans react to Oh Santa live performance

Soon after Carey's surprise performance with Grande and Hudson went viral, fans flocked to social media. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Ariana Grande looks stunning after performing with Mariah Carey and Jennifer Hudson tonight.” One more wrote, “No tears left to cry when you're listening to Ariana Grande. Her music is pure magic!”

yet another fan said, “lost in the enchanting melodies of Ariana Grande and this music is a masterpiece that wouldn't get old.” One more fan expressed, “Vocalist of our generation is baccckkkk!!!!!!!!! We love u pop queen.”