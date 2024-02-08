Mojo Nixon, alternative ‘Elvis Is Everywhere’ hitmaker, passes away at 66

Neill Kirby McMillan Jr eventually became known as the phenomenon Mojo Nixon throughout his professional career as an alternative musician. The unfortunate news of the actor, DJ and Sirius XM radio host's passing was revealed on Wednesday through a Facebook statement released by his family. Mojo Nixon, the cult performer, actor and Sirius XM radio host dies at 66.(X / Twitter)

His prominent hit Elvis Is Everywhere earned him the title of a cult performer. He died at 66 while on a music cruise. He was working as a performer and host onboard the annual Outlaw Country Cruise when he suffered from a cardiac arrest on February 7.

Other reports confirmed that Nixon had delivered a blazing performance for the country music cruise hours before the unfortunate happened.

More about Mojo Nixon

Deemed the cult hero of the MTV era, the Burn Down the Malls singer released many controversial tracks throughout his musical career. The 2022 biopic The Mojo Manifesto: The Life and Times of Mojo Nixon recounts his unconventional journey to finding mainstream success during the "golden age of MTV". It's streaming on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video (select locations).

The rockabilly singer was known for birthing songs centred around the brash theme of anarchy. His novelty song Elvis is Everywhere captures the essence of his humorous irreverence, which ultimately became his signature artistic expression. Born in North Carolina on August 2, 1957, he paired up with Skid Roper, aka Richard Banke, in the early '80s for a duo act.

Nixon especially deified Elvis Presley, a sentiment which found vocal expression in his best-known track. Besides pushing the loud frantic style of Mojo Nixon songs that resulted in a maverick blend of genres, he made his acting debut in the music biopic Great Balls of Fire in 1989. He was seen as drummer James Van Eaton in the movie.

SiriusXM radio family mourns his Mojo Nixon's death:

Ironically, which is possibly just as iconic, Nixon recorded the controversial song Don Henley Must Die, attacking pop culture. This song was featured on his solo album Otis, in association with Enigma Records. The song was so outrageously outspoken that his own record company forbade its radio plays. A few years down the line, Nixon, a man whose music was pulled off the radio, went on to work as a radio DJ on KGB-FM and WEBN-FM. This life track eventually led the MTV stape to SiriusXM, where he again earned a boisterous platform, making him a household favourite of many.

As an X (formerly Twitter) user rightly said, “his enthusiasm will not be replaced”.