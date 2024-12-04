Neha Bhasin lashes out at ‘below-average male rappers’ for offensive lyrics on women: Is there a limit to the hypocrisy?

Neha Bhasin calls out sexism in music industry

Neha took to her Instagram on Wednesday morning and wrote a statement that read: “Am so fed up of below average male rappers and wanna be singers calling women weird stuff in their songs. And all Indian men and women folks are OK WITH IT. Is there a limit to the hypocrisy in India? Ladka kare to bhai, dude. Ladki kare toh character dheela (If men do it they are called a dude, but if the women does the same, she is called loose character).”

‘I am certainly not a banta ki bottle’

The singer did not take any names of singers or male rappers in the post. In the caption, she wrote: “I don't have a cage i want to open. I am not doodh malai and I am certainly not a banta ki bottle. Grow the F up already.”

Reacting to the post, when a user commented, “Tumhara character dheela hi hai (You are character dheela).” She schooled the user and replied, “all mediocre frustrated people feel that way.”

Neha Bhasin has worked with several well-known music directors in the industry and sung songs like Asalaam-e-Ishquum from Gunday, Dhunki from Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Swag se Swagat from Tiger Zinda Hai among others.

The singer often takes to her Instagram to share updates about her health and spread awareness. She had earlier shared that she had Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD), a severe form of PMS, from her teenage years.