Neha Kakkar gets backlash for Candy Shop song, internet calls it ‘cringe copy of Kpop stars’

Singers Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar are facing intense criticism online over their latest single, Candy Shop. Social media users have taken to different platforms to slam the song, calling out its “cheap” and “vulgar” dance moves while accusing the duo of unsuccessfully trying to copy K-pop artists. Neha recently collaborated with her brother for Candy Shop, which was released on December 15.

Neha Kakkar faces backlash

Neha recently collaborated with her brother for Candy Shop, which was released on December 15. The song is sung by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar. The track quickly grabbed eyeballs with its vibrant visuals and peppy beats.

However, the buzz soon turned sour, as the song landed in the middle of an online backlash, with several listeners calling out its suggestive tone and questionable artistic choices. Apart from the lyrics and gestures, the song was also called out for its suggestive steps.

“Neha Kakkar thinks she's cute korean queen,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Unpopular opinion:Neha kakkar is v*lgar (she tries too hard to look s*xy).”

One labelled it as “Cringe Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar Song”, with one writing, “Tony Kakkar songs are all about saying one word 100 times in a 2 min song. It is getting unbearable at this point. Neha Kakkar tries her best to look cute and hot but she ends up looking cringe every single time.”

“What in world is this crap by #NehaKakkar Has she done any surgery to look even more shorter? Moreover why she's trying to be fake KOREAN..? She's landed in between, not Indian nor Korean feel in the song. Married women should stop doing such sh#t,” one angry social media user wrote. Another shared, “Neha Kakkar is trying her best to become like an international pop star, but she looks very cringe and is just handing out lollipops to everyone in the name of lyrics.”

“Neha Kakkar has almost fallen to Dhinchak Pooja's level of talent. Hard to believe she's the same artist who used to rule the Indian music charts just 7–8 years ago,” one wrote, with one sharing, “Seriously what is wrong with Neha Kakkar ? Has she lost the plot n actually believe as if she is giving some K-Pop vibe ?”

“Trying hard to act like K pop star… what’s wrong with this woman??” one wondered, with anothering sharing, “Trying to copy Hollywood singers like Taylor Swift and Ketty Perry, she looks so cringe and stupid. On top of that, the music is so crap that it is making absolute p**p to watch and hear.”

“What kind of compulsion did Neha Kakkar have that she had to do such an obscene dance step in the song? Today, this obscenity has crossed the extreme limit. This is not just a dance step of theirs but a mockery of our culture,” one wrote.

“This song may be popular, but let’s be honest, popularity doesn’t justify vulgarity. Music should inspire, not rely on cheap visuals and suggestive moves to grab attention. Talent speaks louder than shock value,” one wrote.

Amid the backlash, a section of social media users has come out in support of the singer, praising her for stepping out of her comfort zone and experimenting with something new.

More about Neha Kakkar

At the age of four, Neha Kakkar started singing bhajans at religious gatherings to supplement her family income. She participated in the second season of Indian Idol and finished in tenth place. Neha has sung some of the most popular Hindi songs of recent years including Aankh Maarey, Dilbar, Hauli Hauli, Morni Banke and more. She is also seen judging music reality shows now.

Earlier this year, Neha made headlines after a video of her breaking down in tears on stage during her Melbourne concert went viral on social media. The incident occurred after she allegedly arrived three hours late to the event, prompting some audience members to boo her. She later accused the organisers of fabricating the story and the events that unfolded at the event.