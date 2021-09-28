New singers coming in everyday is a very healthy development: Sunidhi Chauhan

A lot has changed in the mainstream music scene in the past one decade. Back in the day, there were only a handful of singers who represented Bollywood music. Today every new film introduces a new singer. But Sunidhi Chauhan has no qualms about this trend. “New singers coming in everyday is actually a very healthy development within the industry. We have such a huge population, so why should we bank on just a handful of singers or composers?” she asks.

She believes that the influx of newer talent will nudge every musician to put their best foot forward. “The fact that these new voices are doing well, finding recognition and acceptance from diverse audiences, is like the icing on the cake. This heightened degree of competition is only making the industry raise its standards as everyone is working hard in an attempt to make a mark and stand apart,” Chauhan elaborates.

She asserts that one has to take every change to their stride and evolve with the changing times to remain relevant. “From the time I entered this industry, I made sure that I made even an average song sound better as that was my job and I went along with what the project demanded. But I’ve always focused on being adaptable with the times. Even now, I’m trying to align myself with the changing tastes and preferences of audiences,” says the singer who has belted out chartbusters like Radha (Jab Harry Met Sejal; 2017) and Kamli (Dhoom 3; 2013), among others.

Chauhan adds, “There will always be good, average and bad music. But there’s a lot more good music that’s being made now and brought to audiences. And, a large part of this movement is being driven by newer talents and voices in the industry.”