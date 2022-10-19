No amount of rain could spoil the Unwind party!

Having witnessed an enthralling day one, looks like rain gods also wanted to join the party on HT City Unwind day two! But, nothing could deter the spirit of Dilliwallas who turned out in large numbers to revel in the fun at MobiKwik presents HT City Unwind, held in association with HT CityFoodies, HT City’s dedicated food handle on Instagram.

The second day (October 08) saw some powerful musical performances by a wide range of artistes, as well as an interactive chat session with actor Taapsee Pannu — all accompanied by a plethora of mouth-watering dishes and sweet treats on offer at the 100+ stalls in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

At the do, top chefs of the country, including Tarun Sibal, Noah Barnes and Nishant Choubey held cooking masterclasses, doling out valuable tips and tricks while creating some of the most drool-worthy food items. “I am absolutely delighted to be cooking in my city at India’s biggest food and music festivals, HT City Unwind,” said Sibal on the sidelines of the celebrity chef cook out that he was a part of.

Infusing more flavour to this premiere food festival was a set of high-octane performances by some of the biggest names in the Indian music scene, including bands Swarveda, Jaal The Band and more. The highlight of the evening was the power-packed performance by Punjabi popstar Jass Manak. Just minutes before his gig, an enthused Manak told us, “I am so excited to perform in Delhi in front of such a large crowd. It is going to be epic! I have always loved performing in Delhi and this one is going to be special, because it is a performance at India’s biggest food and music festival, HT City Unwind.”