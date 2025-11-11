Nora Fatehi hails 'walking autotune' Shreya Ghoshal on American podcast, recommends her songs to all 'Bollywood virgins'

Actor-dancer Nora Fatehi has endorsed singer Shreya Ghoshal as the voice to introduce 'Bollywood virgins' to Indian music and culture. Speaking on an American podcast, Nora, who recently collaborated with the acclaimed singer, said she had 'the most beautiful voice I have ever heard'. Nora Fatehi and Shreya Ghoshal recently collaborated on the song, Oh Mama! TETEMA.

Nora Fatehi on Shreya Ghoshal

Nora appeared on Ciara's podcast recently, where she spoke about her acting and singing career, as well as belly dancing. During the interaction, when Ciara asked her if she could suggest one Bollywood artist to listen to someone who is a 'Bollywood virgin', Nora straightaway named Shreya.

Nora said, “If you're a Bollywood virgin, and you're just trying to figure out what's up, I would say you listen to Shreya Ghoshal. She is an icon. I just sang a song with her (Oh Mama! TETEMA), where she sings the Hindi part. I promise you, Ciara, you will message me in a few days saying, 'Wow!' She has the most beautiful voice I have ever heard. She sings the most iconic tracks of some of the most iconic movies. Besides that, she also sings music singles. She is like a walking autotune. It's magnificent the way she sings. Anyone who wants to understand Bollywood music and culture, the spirit of Bollywood, should listen to her.”

Talking about her collaboration with Shreya on her recently-released song, Oh Mama! TETEMA, Nora added, "When they told me I was going to sing with her, I was scared. I'm not going to lie. I'm not a vocalist. I'm a vibe-ist. I give the vibe. But she is a true vocalist."

Shreya Ghoshal's splendid career

Shreya Ghoshal is widely regarded as one of the finest vocalists in Indian music history. One of the most awarded singers in Indian music, she has won the National Award for Best Female Playback Singer five times, and the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 5 different languages.

Nora, who began as a dancer and transitioned to acting, has been honing her singing skills of late. This year, she has been part of several international singles, collaborating with the likes of Shreya, Jason Derulo, Shenseea, and Honey Singh.