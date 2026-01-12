Prashant Tamang's mortal remains brought to Siliguri, funeral likely in Darjeeling

The mortal remains of singer-actor Prashant Tamang, who passed away in Delhi, were brought to the Bagdogra airport in Siliguri on Monday morning. Prashant’s funeral will be held in Darjeeling in the presence of his family members and the local villagers. Prashant Tamang, Indian Idol Season 3 winner and Paatal Lok 2 actor, passed away at 43.

Prashant Tamang's mortal remains brought from Delhi BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling was among the dignitaries present at Bagdogra airport to pay their final respects to the singer, a revered figure in the Northeast. There is a scheduled public viewing planned at Chowrasta, Darjeeling, where fans can offer their last respects

BJP MP Raju Bista from Darjeeling and many other prominent figures from the entertainment community were present to pay final respects to the late singer. According to ANI, Gorkha Shaheed Sewa Samiti (GSSS) National President Andrew Gurung stated that Prashant’s final rites will be held in Darjeeling, his hometown.

Speaking to ANI, MP Raju Bista said, “It is a great loss for us. Prashant Tamang did a great job with his singing and his talent as an artist. He did a great job of uniting all the Gorkha people. We will always be indebted to him for this. The whole country is with his family during this difficult time. He has a very young daughter, and his wife works at Air India. The family lived in Delhi. We will stand by his family.”

Prashant Tamang's death Prashant Tamang, who originally rose to fame as the winner of Indian Idol 3, died on Sunday at his residence in Delhi. After cementing his position in music, Prashant became a successful actor, appearing in a string of Nepali films, many of which were blockbusters. Last year, he made a surprise appearance in the second season of Paatal Lok, a popular series on Prime Video. He is also expected to be a part of Salman Khan's upcoming film, Battle of Galwan, which is likely to be his final film appearance.

Prashant’s sudden death at 43 led to wild speculations about the cause of death. However, his wife, Martha Aley, rubbished all such theories. She clarified that there was no suspicious circumstance involved."It was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time," she said.