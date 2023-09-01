50 Cent throws microphone into crowd at LA concert; meet woman smacked in head and hospitalised by rapper's mic throw

50 Cent during his recent show in Los Angeles, threw his broken microphone in frustration into the crowd, hitting a concert-goer with the mic on the head. Variety said in a report that the rapper might be in serious legal trouble after the incident, which took place during his Final Lap tour stop at Cryto.com Arena in LA on August 30. Moreover, TMZ also reported that 50 Cent was a suspect in a criminal felony battery report after US radio host, Bryhana Monegain, the woman he hit, filed a police report. Also read: Cardi B hurls her mic at fan who threw drink at her during concert 50 Cent throws microphone into crowd at LA concert (left), strikes fan who has been identified as US radio host Bryhana Monegain (right).

50 Cent's video goes viral

Videos of the rapper on stage from the LA concert, which started surfacing soon after he wrapped up the gig, showed a frustrated 50 Cent hurling his microphone into the crowd, not once but twice. He was reportedly upset because the microphones were not working. He threw the first one with little force, but when the second microphone also failed, he launched it into the audience with more force.

Special guests, including YG, were performing on stage at the time when 50 Cent hit an audience member. Images of the alleged victim, Bryhana Monegain, have been doing the rounds on social media and show her with an open wound on her forehead, and bloody towels wrapped around her neck.

What 50 Cent's attorney said

Scott Leemon, an attorney for 50 Cent, said in a statement, as per Variety, “Let’s be very clear, as I told LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) this afternoon (August 31), my client Curtis would never intentionally strike anyone with a microphone. Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed.”

Who is Bryhana Monegain?

Law enforcement sources were quoted as saying by TMZ that they believe 50 Cent threw the mic at his crew in the production area and hit the victim. The alleged victim reportedly told police that the rapper looked directly at her before throwing the mic, and so, according to Bryhana Monegain, he knew she was there. Bryhana, who works as radio host with Power 106, went to the hospital with a laceration on her head, added the report.

50 Cent follows in the footsteps of Cardi B

Cardi B was recently involved in a similar incident in which she angrily tossed her mic at a fan. In that instance, however, she threw the mic at a man, who threw a drink at her during a Las Vegas show. The mic ricocheted off something and hit another person standing nearby. That person had then filed a police report, but Cardi was cleared.

