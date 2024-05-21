Rapper Cam’ron blasts CNN anchor for asking him about Diddy and Cassie Ventura's video: ‘What do you mean…?’

Rapper Cam’ron called out CNN anchor Abby Phillip during an interview where she asked him about Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and the video where Diddy was seen assaulting Cassie Ventura. Philip asked Cam’ron, whose real name is Cameron Giles, if he recognised the side of Diddy that was seen in the disturbing clip. Cam’ron blasts CNN anchor for asking him about Diddy (CNN screenshot, Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

“Everything in the video is egregious, I’m against,” Cam’ron said on NewsNight, adding that Diddy is not his friend. “So when I saw the video I was kinda upset being that I know him.”

When the interview took a turn for the worse

However, when Philip reiterated the question, the interview turned sour. “I don’t know him like that. What do you mean did I recognize him? I seen him,” he said. “What do you mean my experiences? I seen him and I thought it was disgusting, I didn’t do a zoom in to see if it was really him or nothing, but he admitted it was him so yeah, it was him.”

Diddy’s video shows him slamming his ex-girlfriend Ventura to the ground, dragging her down a hallway, hurling things at her. After the video went viral, Diddy took to Instagram and apologised in a video message, saying he took “full responsibility” for his actions and that he was at “rock bottom” when the video was taken.

Philip asked Cam’ron what he thought about the apology. “The apology ain’t for me, it’s for Cassie,” Cam’ron replied. “He ain’t do nothing for me. What I think about it don’t matter. You need to ask Cassie if she accepts the apology. I said what I said.”

A visibly mortified Philip then went on to play a video of Cam’ron speaking to rapper Mase on his podcast. Cam’ron is seen in the video asking Mase why he took him to The Notorious B.I.G. instead of Diddy’s Bad Boy Records after securing a record deal.

“Being that I saw you as a good friend, I wanted you with somebody I knew,” Mase said in the clip. “Instantly I knew Biggie would do right by you.”

Cam’ron became frustrated on being asked about Diddy’s behaviour in the music industry. He took a sip of PinkHorsePower, and said, “Sorry, I’m gonna’ go get some cheeks after this horse power drink.”

“I don’t really know Puff like Mase knows Puff,” the rapper added, referring to Diddy by his nickname. “I appreciate what Mase said and of course, that’s my brother so if he felt that way, he felt that way. I can’t really tell you how Puff moves, Mase would know better than me.”

Cam’ron went on to promote his podcast, following which Philip asked him about the music industry and whether Diddy is being protected by people in high places. “Who’s the talent agent for this joint? You think I be sitting around watching what Diddy do? I didn’t know this was a Diddy joint that y’all invited me to. Who booked me for this joint?” he shot back.