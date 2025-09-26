Raul Malo shares heartbreaking cancer battle update, cancels all 2025 shows: ‘Things have taken a turn’

Raul Malo, the frontman of the Grammy-winning country-rock band The Mavericks, has announced he is cancelling all remaining concerts for 2025 after a new cancer-related complication. Malo, who was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2024, revealed on Wednesday that the disease has now progressed to leptomeningeal disease (LMD), a rare condition affecting the brain and spinal cord. Country star Raul Malo cancels all 2025 concerts as cancer progresses(Instagram/raulmalo1)

In a heartfelt letter posted on Instagram, Malo wrote, “As it goes with cancer, it is a very unpredictable and indiscriminatory disease.” He added, “I have developed something called LMD, which stands for ‘get this sh*t out of my head’.” The 60-year-old singer will begin radiation treatment immediately, with chemotherapy and alternative therapies also under consideration.

All shows cancelled except Nashville farewell

Since his diagnosis last year, Mal and The Mavericks had continued touring with limited disruptions. However, the band has now decided to cancel the rest of its scheduled performances in 2025, reported the Rolling Stones.

The only exceptions will be two shows in December at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. Malo urged the fans to hold onto their tickets, promising ‘something special’ for those performances.

“Hang on to your tickets for the Ryman in December,” he wrote and added, “We are planning something special there, and hope to announce that very soon.”

The band also reassured fans that they would continue releasing live recordings, merchandise, and side projects during this pause.

Also read: James Van Der Beek misses Dawson's Creek reunion amid cancer battle, Lin- Manuel Miranda steps in

A message of strength and gratitude

Despite the seriousness of his diagnosis, Malo said he does not feel alone or afraid. Instead, he expressed gratitude for his wife, sons, family, bandmates, crew, and the outpouring of support from fans.

He wrote, “I cannot return every message, but your love, prayers, and well wishes have not gone unnoticed,” he wrote.

He encouraged his supporters to stay positive, adding, “We don’t know what this will look like a couple months from now, but we are going into it like we have with everything else. Full steam ahead. Fight, recover, rest, repeat.”

Malo also shared a reminder to seek kindness in difficult times. He wrote, “Find kindness and empathy out there wherever you can. Humans are alright, even if you don’t believe it from what you see on TV.”

Fan Reactions and Future Plans

According to social media has been flooded with supportive comments in response to the news, with fans writing things like "Sending strength and peace" and "Wishing you a smooth therapy and speedy recovery."

The band had already canceled a show in New Mexico and postponed a show in Las Vegas earlier this month. To give Malo more time to concentrate on his recuperation, the Mavericks say they intend to take a lengthy tour break in early 2026, another Parade report added.

FAQs:

Q: Who is Raul Malo?

A: Raul Malo is the 60-year-old lead singer of the country-rock band The Mavericks, known for blending country, rock, and Latin influences.

Q: What is his current diagnosis?

A: Malo revealed he has developed leptomeningeal disease (LMD), a complication of cancer that affects the brain and spinal cord.

Q: Are The Mavericks canceling all concerts?

A: Yes, all 2025 shows have been canceled except for two scheduled performances at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium in December.