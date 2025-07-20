'Regular gaaun ya naak se': Himesh Reshammiya enthralls crowd at Delhi Cap-Mania concert

Last night, hundreds wearing 'HR' caps gathered at Delhi's Indira Gandhi arena to witness a Jhalak of Himesh Reshammiya, and the singer did not disappoint. From his soulful hits like Aashiq Banaya Aapne to his evergreen party numbers like Tandoori Nights and Hookah Bar, Himesh performed it all. The moment Himesh Reshammiya appeared on stage, wearing his signature cap and a over-sized jacket, the crowd erupted into a frenzy.

From the moment Himesh appeared on stage, wearing his signature cap and a over-sized jacket, the crowd erupted into a frenzy. Phone screens lit up the venue as fans recorded every beat drop and Suroor moment.

At one point, the singer even teased the audience if he would continue singing till morning if officials would give him permission.

Tribute to soldiers, Op Sindoor

The highlight of the night though, was when Himesh Reshammiya paused to honour India's brave soldiers. With the spotlight dimmed and Indian tricolour flashing on the screens, the singer offered a heartfelt tribute to those who participated in Operation Sindoor.

“Let’s always remember and thank those because of whom we are alive and free,” Himesh said, voice thick with emotion, earning a deafening round of applause.

'Naak se gaaun?'

Another moment when the crowd at the stadium reached emotional crescendo was when the Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa artist asked them if he should sing from his nose.

“Thoda regular gaaun ya naak se gaaun? (Should I sing normally or from my nose?)” When the crowd cheered for him to sing nasally, Himesh confirmed, “Are you sure?” before launching into two lines of the song in his signature style — much to the delight of the audience.

This wasn’t just a concert - it was a celebration, a salute, and a full-blown suroor-fest. Just moments after the show, Himesh shared a short clip from his performance on Instagram captioning it, “Jai MATADI Let’s Rock. delhi you were historic amazing, love you all”.

And rock he did.

Cap-Mania: Not just Himesh, but a complete thrill fest

The stage was also taken over by Himesh's wife Sonia Kapoor, and singers Pragati Nagpal, Arjun Tanwar and Maahi at different stages of the concert.

Following his performance in Delhi, Himesh will head to Chennai for the next leg of his Cap-Mania tour, with a concert slated for August 16 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Himesh Reshammiya was last seen in the movie Badass Ravi Kumar, which received a mixed response from audiences and fell short at the box office, grossing only ₹10.98 crore worldwide.

The Himesh Reshammiya concert at the indoor stadium was scheduled for July 19 and July 20. Delhi Traffic Police had issued an advisory to ensure a hassle-free experience for the attendees and general commuters.