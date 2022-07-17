Ricky Martin never had 'any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with nephew', says his lawyer

Ricky Martin's lawyer has denied allegations of a romantic relationship between the singer and his nephew after the latter filed a restraining order against Ricky this month. Several media reports said that the Puerto Rican singer had been accused by his sister’s son of domestic violence. As per reports, the 21-year-old said that the two had dated for seven months. Read more: Kevin Spacey pleads not guilty to sexual assault charges in UK court

Earlier this month, Ricky, 50, had denied the domestic abuse claims after a complaint was reportedly filed anonymously under Puerto Rico’s Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act. He tweeted that the allegations were ‘completely false and fabricated'. Now, the singer’s lawyer has refused the allegations, weeks after news broke of Ricky facing a temporary restraining order based on his nephew’s complaint.

Ricky’s lawyer Marty Singer told Deadline in a recent interview, “Unfortunately, the person who made this claim is struggling with deep mental health challenges. Ricky Martin has, of course, never been — and would never be– involved in any kind of sexual or romantic relationship with his nephew.” He added, “The idea is not only untrue, it is disgusting… We all hope that this man gets the help he so urgently needs. But, most of all, we look forward to this awful case being dismissed as soon as a judge gets to look at the facts.”

Meanwhile, the report added that legal proceedings of this case are set to commence on July 21 in Puerto Rico and if domestic abuse with a relative is the felony Ricky is charged with, he could be looking at a nearly 50-year sentence, if found guilty. Another report in New York Post citing a Puerto Rican newspaper said that Ricky and his nephew were in a relationship and broke up two months ago. The report by the Puerto Rican outlet alleged that Ricky did not accept the split, and was found ‘hanging around near the petitioner’s (his nephew's) house on various occasions’.

