Internet hails Rihanna after she shared breastfeeding pics with son RZA during pregnancy: ‘Super mom’

Rihanna is winning hearts on the internet after she shared breastfeeding photos with her son RZA. The photos arrived as Savage X Fenty launched a new capsule collection. Currently, Rihanna is expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky. Also read: Rihanna announces leaving CEO position of her lingerie brand amid pregnancy Mom-to-be Rihanna nursing son RZA in new photos.

Rihanna shares nursing pics

The photos feature Rihanna smiling big while holding onto her son. She is seen nursing him as she promoted the new lingerie which is said to be designed for 'moms and mom-to-be." The post read, “Not ur mama's maternity bras...designed by [Rihanna], approved by baby RZA.”

Internet reacts to Rihanna

Reacting to the post, someone wrote in the comment section, “Pregnant with one while breastfeeding another. Women are amazing.” “This is why I will always buy everything from Rih! She understands every assignment,” added another. One more commented, “She loves being a mommy, it’s so cute!” “Motherhood looks good on you mama,” Someone else also said.

Savage X Fenty

Earlier this year, Rihanna stepped down from the Savage X Fenty lingerie brand as its chief executive officer after maintaining the position for the last five years. However, the singer is still in the leadership position as the executive of the brand. She launched Savage X Fenty in 2018.

Talking about the brand, Rihanna told Vogue Business, “It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer.”

Rihanna was replaced by Hillary Super in June who also told the publication, “I’m thrilled to join the Savage X Fenty family. The brand is a major powerhouse in the lingerie and apparel industry, and its unwavering commitment to celebrating inclusivity and fearlessness is inspiring.”

Rihanna's second pregnancy

Meanwhile, Rihanna is expecting her second child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. She confirmed the pregnancy briefly after she wrapped up her halftime performance. She had revealed her baby bump and created a storm on the internet with the news of her second pregnancy. Rihanna and Rocky are parents to their firstborn son, whom they had in May 2022.

