Rishab Shetty hugs ‘Shiv bhakt’ Diljit Dosanjh as they join hands for Kantara Chapter 1; fans hail ‘unexpected collab’

Kannada star Rishabh Shetty is all set to entertain the fans with his upcoming movie Kantara Chapter 1. The actor and director recently surprised the fans by announcing an ‘unexpected collab’ with singer Diljit Dosanjh for the film's album. Rishab Shetty and Diljit Dosanjh join hands for Kantara Chapter 1.

On Friday, Diljit took to Instagram and shared a video featuring him and Rishab hugging and collaborating on music for Kantara Chapter 1. In the clip, Diljit enters the studio and warmly embraces Rishab. Rishab then tells Diljit that he is a big fan of his, but the singer responds by saying that he is an even bigger fan of Rishab.

Diljit Dosanjh collaborates with Rishab Shetty

Sharing the video, Diljit wrote, “With Big Brother @rishabshettyofficial 🫡 Salute to this guy, man… who made the masterpiece Kantara. I have a personal connection with this film which I can’t reveal… but I remember when I was watching it in theatres, at the end when the song Varaha Roopam played, I cried in sheer ecstasy. Now Kantara Chapter 1 is coming on 2 October. Can’t wait to watch it in theatres.”

Rishab also shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Excited to join hands with @diljitdosanjh for the Kantara album 🙏✨ By Shiva’s grace, everything fell into place. Much love, Paji ❤️🔥 Another Shiva bhakt meets Kantara.”

Fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. One wrote, “This is massive!!! Diljit working on Kantara!!! Global superstar is our Diljit.” Another commented, “This is going to be a fire collab, is what I’m hearing??” A third fan added, “North-South legends meet.” Another simply wrote, “Unexpected collab.”

About Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 film Kantara starring Rishab Shetty, which earned him widespread acclaim and a National Award. The story explores the origins of the mythological traditions and ancestral conflict introduced in the first film.

The film stars Rishab Shetty, Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films, it is scheduled to release in theatres on 2 October.

In July, the makers, Hombale Films, announced the wrap-up of the shoot with a new poster on Instagram. Alongside it, they captioned, “Wrap Up… The Journey Begins… #KantaraChapter1 has been a divine journey, deeply rooted in our culture, brought to life with unwavering dedication, relentless hard work, and incredible team spirit. Can’t wait to see you all in theatres on 2 October, as this legendary tale unfolds on the big screen worldwide.”