Saquon Barkley defends Taylor Swift after she gets booed at Super Bowl, fans wonder why boyfriend Travis Kelce is silent

Saquon Barkley supports Taylor

Saquon helped the Eagles to a Super Bowl title as Philadelphia defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 40-22. Taylor came to root for her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Recently, Saquon appeared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show where he was asked about the prospects of Travis marrying Taylor.

Saquon said, “I have no idea. I will say this though. You know, I remember that they showed her on the jumbotron and she got booed. I don't get it. I don't get why she was getting hate there”.

He added, “She's there supporting her significant other and she's made the game bigger. We're all about, in football, we're all about how can we expand the game and make it more internationally and we're travelling to Brazil and we're travelling to Mexico, and apparently we're travelling to Australia soon, so we're trying to expand the game and her being a part of it's only helping that, so I don't get the slack that she's getting."

Saquon’s support for Taylor has left many wondering why her boyfriend Travis not commented about the incident till now.

“The fact random players defending her but her boyfriend never will,” one user shared, with another writing, “Mind you her own man not standing up for her like this”.

“Why is Travis not saying anything? like stand up for your girl dude,” shared one user. Another user commented, “When the support you get isn’t from the person you expected”.

“It’s disappointing when someone close doesn’t have your back like that,” one user mentioned.

Taylor Swift gets booed

Earlier this week, the Super Bowl 2025 saw the Philadelphia Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs by 40 - 22. Grammy award singer Taylor Swift, who attended the big game in support of her beau, Travis Kelce, faced a harsh reception from the crowd at the Caesars Superdome. In addition to her team's devastating loss, the Cruel Summer hitmaker was booed by her haters. Footage of the shocking moment has since been making rounds on the internet. As the crowd erupted into boos, Taylor looked visibly shocked.