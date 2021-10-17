Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘unfinished’ final music video to be out on Oct 21, Shreya Ghoshal shares poster

Singer Shreya Ghoshal shared the first poster of Adhura, the final music video of late actor Sidharth Shukla, who died of a suspected heart attack last month. It also features his rumoured girlfriend, actor Shehnaaz Gill.

The poster featured Sidharth playfully pinching Shehnaaz’s nose. “Ek adhura gaana, ek adhuri kahaani (An incomplete song, an incomplete story),” the text above the picture read. The song was previously titled Habit but its title has now been changed to Adhura.

“He was a star and will be forever... The love of millions of hearts will shine bright forever. #Habit our unfinished song.. #Adhura hai par phir bhi poora rahega.. #Sidnaaz ka yeh aakhri gaana, har fan ki khwahish, hamesha ke liye humare dilon mein zinda rahega (It is incomplete yet it will be complete. The last song of Sidnaaz, the wish of every fan, will stay alive in our hearts forever),” Shreya wrote in an Instagram post. The video will be out on Thursday (October 21).

Emotional fans flocked to the comments section. “He is always there with us #sidnaazforever,” one wrote. “Your caption & such dedication revived this whole project. #Adhura is now the emotion to us,” another wrote. Many also posted heart emojis and the hashtag ‘Sidnaaz’.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz shot for the Adhura music video in Goa a few months ago. Last month, photographer Ovez Sayed shared behind-the-scenes pictures of them from the sets. In the photos, Sidharth wore a blue floral half-sleeved shirt with shorts. Shehnaaz was colour-coordinated with him; she wore a blue swimsuit with a sarong tied around her waist and a large hat.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz grew close on Bigg Boss 13. However, they never admitted to being in a relationship, maintaining instead that they were just good friends. They also starred together in other music videos such as Bhula Dunga and Shona Shona.