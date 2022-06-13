Sidhu Moose Wala gets a tribute at New York's Times Square, fans say ‘he deserves it’. Watch

Punjabi rapper-singer Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead last month, got a special tribute at the Times Square in New York. Huge billboards played clips of his song as fans, especially those from India, stopped by to watch him. Some fans were also seen copying his thigh-thumping step while watching his videos. Also read: Sidhu Moose Wala birth anniversary: Family shares childhood pictures in a heartfelt tribute, fans call him ‘legend’

A paparazzo account shared a video from the Times Square in the US. It showed glimpses of a few billboards with Sidhu Moose Wala's videos playing on them. A clip also showed him with his mother. Fans were also seen clicking pictures in front of the display boards.

A fan commented on the video, “Waheguru ji bless his soul , he deserves all this, will be missing always." Another said, “legends never die”. One more wrote, "Rest in power legend.

Sidhu would have turned 29 on June 11. But days before that he was shot by unidentified assailants in Punjab. On his birthday, a special video was shared by Navraj Hans on Sidhu's Instagram page that comprised of his several childhood and throwback pictures and clips.

Sidhu was killed a day after the Punjab government lifted the security cover of 424 people, including the singer. He was cremated at his native village in Mansa, in the presence of his family members and thousands of fans. His family organised an Antim Ardas ceremony for him on May 8.

Pune police have detained Santosh Jadhav, a shooter in the case, an official said on Monday. Pune rural police also apprehended Jadhav’s aide, a suspect in the murder case. Jadhav, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has been detained in a 2021 murder case registered at Manchar police station in Pune district, the official said. He was on the run for a year.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON