Sidhu Moosewala's mother Charan gets emotional on his second death anniversary: ‘I cannot see you, but I can feel you’

It has been two years since singer Sidhu Moosewala passed away, and his mother Charan Kaur is still grieving and trying to cope up with the loss. On his second death anniversary, she penned an emotional note, saying her life is filled with darkness without him. (Also read: Mandy Takhar remembers Sidhu Moosewala on his death anniversary: People thought we were dating) Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29, 2022.

Sidhu was shot dead on May 29, 2022, at Jawaharke village of Mansa, Punjab. Taking to Instagram, Charan shared a photograph of herself with him with a heart-wrenching note. In the picture, Sidhu is seen lovingly holding his mother as they both smile for the camera. The text on the photo is in Punjabi overlapped.

A tough day

In a long note, in memory of Sidhu, she wrote, “Dear son, 730 days, 17532 hours and 1051902 minutes and 63115200 seconds have passed since you passed ghar di dehleez (threshold of the house). The fruit of my prayers was snatched away by our enemies with the waning evening, leading to the darkness which even the hope of ray wouldn’t have hoped for.”

She continued, “But son, Guru Maharaj was aware of your thoughts and dreams, so I am blessed with a son. Son, me, your father, and your little brother, will always uphold your presence in this world. Of course, I cannot see you physically, but I can feel you and have been feeling you for these two years. Today is a very difficult day, son.” The post was accompanied by crying emojis in the caption.

In addition to this, Sidhu's father also posted a heart-breaking photograph, and captioned, "#JusticeforSidhuMooseWala."

Family organises event to honour him today

Sidhu’s family has also organised a small program in Punjab's Mansa district to pay tributes to him on his second death anniversary on Wednesday.

According to Moosewala's father Balkaur Singh, they have organised a low-key “simple” event owing to the extreme heatwave and elections. He also urged people not to gather in large numbers at the event.

"There will be a very simple program because there are elections and temperatures are very high. We have told people outside not to come here, only the people of the village and family are coming. Public has been told to not come...Only the religious rituals will be performed,” Singh told news agency ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday evening, several people from Mansa paid tributes to the late Punjabi artist with statues, busts, and photographs. According to reports, t-shirts and coffee mugs featuring Moosewala's face are also available in local shops.

The singer-turned-politician was best known for songs such as So High, Same Beef, The Last Ride, Just Listen and 295 among many other hits.