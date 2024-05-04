South Korean singer Anda announces ‘unexpected news’ of her wedding and pregnancy, shares pics: I plan to start new life

South Korean singer Anda announced that she got married last year and also welcomed a baby. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Anda posted several pictures. She also penned a long note. (Also Read | Exclusive: Hangyeom on his acting debut in BL Jazz For Two and making music for Bollywood) Anda shared pictures on Instagram.

Anda shares wedding pics

Anda posted a closeup picture of herself and her husband in their wedding outfits. The duo held hands in the photo. Anda also posed in a white dress in another picture. The couple posed during photoshoots in a few other photos.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Anda pens long note

As translated by Soompi, Anda captioned her post, "Hello, this is Anda. You must have been worried due to not hearing from me for some time. It’s my first time updating you in a long while, but I have some unexpected news to suddenly share with you. Because I wanted to greet you with news about my music or a new album, I felt so sorry about sharing this kind of unexpected news instead, so I wound up spending too much time worrying about how to share this news with you."

Anda talks about her ‘baby angel’

She also added, "Last year, a baby angel found its way to me and a precious person that I had been meeting with positive feelings, and we wound up tying the knot and getting married that winter. Because I could not put it off any longer, I am mustering the courage to tell you this."

Anda says she plans to start a 'new life'

Anda concluded, "I plan to start the new life of Anda 2.0 as a singer, mother, and wife! You must have been surprised by this sudden news, but I’d be grateful if you could look kindly upon us and cheer us on. In order to repay your love, I will work even harder in various areas and try to communicate actively with you in the future. Thank you."

About Anda's career

Anda, whose real name is Won Min-ji, debuted in 2012 under Trophy Entertainment with the dance single Don't Ask featuring Yang Dong-geun. In 2015, she released a dance single called Mastering under Emperor Entertainment Korea. Anda then released Touch.

In July 2018, Anda signed with YG Entertainment's subsidiary YGX. The next year, Anda released her first digital single and also the first single under YGX, titled What You Waiting For.