 South Korean singer Anda announces ‘unexpected news’ of her wedding and pregnancy, shares pics: I plan to start new life - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

South Korean singer Anda announces ‘unexpected news’ of her wedding and pregnancy, shares pics: I plan to start new life

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 04, 2024 11:13 AM IST

Anda posted a closeup picture of herself and her husband in their wedding outfits. The duo held hands in the photo.

South Korean singer Anda announced that she got married last year and also welcomed a baby. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Anda posted several pictures. She also penned a long note. (Also Read | Exclusive: Hangyeom on his acting debut in BL Jazz For Two and making music for Bollywood)

Anda shared pictures on Instagram.
Anda shared pictures on Instagram.

Anda shares wedding pics

Anda posted a closeup picture of herself and her husband in their wedding outfits. The duo held hands in the photo. Anda also posed in a white dress in another picture. The couple posed during photoshoots in a few other photos.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Anda pens long note

As translated by Soompi, Anda captioned her post, "Hello, this is Anda. You must have been worried due to not hearing from me for some time. It’s my first time updating you in a long while, but I have some unexpected news to suddenly share with you. Because I wanted to greet you with news about my music or a new album, I felt so sorry about sharing this kind of unexpected news instead, so I wound up spending too much time worrying about how to share this news with you."

Anda talks about her ‘baby angel’

She also added, "Last year, a baby angel found its way to me and a precious person that I had been meeting with positive feelings, and we wound up tying the knot and getting married that winter. Because I could not put it off any longer, I am mustering the courage to tell you this."

Anda says she plans to start a 'new life'

Anda concluded, "I plan to start the new life of Anda 2.0 as a singer, mother, and wife! You must have been surprised by this sudden news, but I’d be grateful if you could look kindly upon us and cheer us on. In order to repay your love, I will work even harder in various areas and try to communicate actively with you in the future. Thank you."

About Anda's career

Anda, whose real name is Won Min-ji, debuted in 2012 under Trophy Entertainment with the dance single Don't Ask featuring Yang Dong-geun. In 2015, she released a dance single called Mastering under Emperor Entertainment Korea. Anda then released Touch.

In July 2018, Anda signed with YG Entertainment's subsidiary YGX. The next year, Anda released her first digital single and also the first single under YGX, titled What You Waiting For.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / South Korean singer Anda announces ‘unexpected news’ of her wedding and pregnancy, shares pics: I plan to start new life
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On