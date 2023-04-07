Sremm season back with new ‘Sremm 4 Life’ album

The wait for the Sremm fans is finally over. Rae Sremmurd is back with his new album ‘Sremm 4 Life’ since his last release, Rae Sremmurd’s SR3MM which dropped roughly five years back. Since then Sremm fans have eagerly waited for a new drop. The last LP was released in 2018 as a triple disc effort, which featured a group project from the duo and two solo projects by Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, prior to that Rae Sremmurd dropped SremmLife2 in 2016 and debut album SremmLife back in 2015. However for the last couple of years two brothers kept a low profile which eventually raised questions among fans that where is Sremm? Will there be any new albums from them? Sremm 4 Life (Image Credit: Twitter)

But as it said ‘A artist cannot stay away from his fans’, Sremmurd again comes into limelight to reveal their fourth studio album.

For nearly a decade, the duo gave endless hit tracks, which achieved gold and higher certification and took over the radio waves and charts. So it is safe to assume that Rae Sremmurd is ready to rock the summer season once again. The Swae, Jxmmi and Mike trio can guarantee you all hits with their phenomenal musical instincts and persona.

Over the last few months leading up to the anticipated release they dropped multiple singles like “Denial”, “Community D**k” featuring Flo Milli, “Suckaor Sum” and “Tanisha (Pump That).”

The new album “Sremm 4 life” offers 14 records in which two on them feature Future (Activate) and Young Thug (Royal Flush). This new project boasts production from Mike and Sony Digital.