Sunidhi Chauhan reinvents Nazia Hassan's Boom Boom with her fiery voice in this car commercial. Watch

If there's one contemporary singer who could honour late legendary vocalist Nazia Hassan by recreating her disco songs, it's Sunidhi Chauhan. In a recent car commercial, Sunidhi reinvents Nazia's iconic 1982 track Boom Boom in her signature firery style. (Also Read: Sunidhi Chauhan reveals she assisted Imtiaz Ali on the set of Tamasha, was even mistaken for her own doppelganger) Nazia Hasan's Boom Boom gets a new life, thanks to Sunidhi Chauhan.

Boom Boom in new car commercial

In a new commercial, one can hear Sunidhi's distant echo and a familiar tune at the start. It's when the female actor gets hold of the steering and hits the accelerator that Sunidhi's rendition of Boom Boom becomes amply clear. While Nazia had a classic restraint in the original song from her album, Sunidhi make the track her own with her power-packed vocals. At the end of the commercial, we even spot actor Rahul Khanna, smiling at the female actor from a distance during a shoot.

There's another commercial that features Rahul for the most part, in which a male singer renders a recreated English version of Boom Boom. There's an English version sung by Sunidhi as well, but it pales in comparison to her rendition of the Hindi one.

The internet was bowled over by her recreation. An Instagram user commented, “Sunidhi voice (fire emojis).” Another wrote, “Amazing choice of 90 hot pop song for the new Breed of Indian EV's whose gonna dominate the Globe for sure. (red heart and fire emojis).” “Where to get this song in her voice,” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated on similar lines, “They need to release this version of the song.”

Not Sunidhi's first recreation of Nazia song

Boom Boom isn't the first Nazia Hassan song that Sunidhi has recreated. She briefly sang the late Pakistani singer's 1981 hit Disco Deewane, which Nazia sang with her brother Zohaib Hassan. Disco Deewane was recreated by Vishal-Shekhar for a crucial dance sequence in Karan Johar's 2012 campus caper Student of the Year. While Nazia's voice was retained for the chorus, Sunidhi stepped in to sing the 'Disco Deewane' hook line for Kajol's cameo in the track.