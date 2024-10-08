Sunidhi Chauhan singing Ben 10 title track is the kind of concert we want to go to. Watch

Last year, Sunidhi Chauhan completed 25 years in the Hindi film industry. The award-winning songstress has lent her voice to many popular songs in movies and otherwise. However, she surprised the audience at IIT Roorkee this week when she broke into the Hindi title intro of a cartoon show, Ben 10. (Also Read: Sajna Ve Sajna: Shehnaaz Gill sets the dance floor ablaze in Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video track. Watch) Sunidhi Chauhan sings Ben 10 title intro at IIT Roorkee

Sunidhi sings Ben 10

Sunidhi looked smashing in a green dress, paired with golden hoops, as she sent the audience down memory lane. “Ben 10!,” she blasted with full force, as the audience cheered on.

Several videos of Sunidhi singing the title intro have been doing the rounds on social media ever since her performance at IIT Roorkee. “Childhood core memory,” a fan commented on Instagram. “Audience ka pura Paisa wasool hogaya (the audience got the worth for their money) (fire emoji),” wrote another.

An Instagram user commented on one such video, “Damn!!! this is the kinda concert I'd die to attend for.” Another wrote, “10/10 performance.” “I want her do the high school musical songs please,” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “The audience failed to match vibe.” “Damn. Never knew it was her song (heart eyes emoji),” said a person. “Even got the green dress on (heart eyes emoji) My goat (greatest of all time),” wrote another. “Ben 10 opening song is classic (100 emoji),” commented a fan. “Her aura +++,” said another.

About Sunidhi

Sunidhi broke out with the title track of Kareena Kapoor-starrer Mast in 1999. She then sustained and grew her popularity with Mehboob Mere (Fiza, 2000), Bumbro (Mission Kashmir, 2000), Bhaage Re Mann (Chameli, 2003), Dekh Le (Munna Bhai MBBS, 2003), Dhoom Machale (Dhoom, 2004), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi title song (2004), Right Here Right Now (Bluffmaster!, 2005), Dhadak Dhadak (Bunty Aur Babli, 2005), Deedar De (Dus, 2005), Tauba Tauba (Kaal, 2005), Kaisi Paheli Zindagani (Parineeta, 2005), Crazy Kiya Re (Dhoom 2, 2006), Ye Mera Dil (Don, 2006), Dekho Na (Fanaa, 2006), and Beedi (Omkara, 2006) among many others.