Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate Chiefs’ Super Bowl spot with a lavish private party

ByBhavika Rathore
Jan 27, 2025 10:11 PM IST

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl spot at a rooftop bar.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated in style as the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in the Super Bowl, booking a swanky rooftop bar in the city for the occasion. While Kelce's performance on the field wasn’t his best, the spotlight remained firmly on the NFL power couple, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the team to a narrow 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

Following the Chiefs' 32-29 victory over the Bills, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hosted a celebration at a rooftop bar. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(AP)
Following the Chiefs' 32-29 victory over the Bills, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hosted a celebration at a rooftop bar. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(AP)

Also Read: Blake Lively accused of being 'unpleasant' to work with by former Gossip Girl extra: ‘Would burp and fart’ on set

Swift and Kelce’s lavish party after Super Bowl qualification

As depicted in the exclusive photos by DailyMail.com, the couple’s close friends and family which also included Ashley Avignone arrived on a red party bus which has been previously used by Kelce for celebration purposes. The security quickly escorted everyone to the private party venue at Prime Social which sources revealed was confirmed only when Chiefs won against the Bills, as reported by The Mirror US.

Where most of the guests were spotted entering the party via the front entrance, Swift, Kelce and the Mahomes opted for the side entrance in the garage to go to the party. Meanwhile, teh singer’s parents returned directly to Nashville. The couple arrived at the party in a convoy of SUVs while the Mahomes chose Lamborghini as their ride. The Lover singer rarely makes an appearance in Kansas City and has been only attending home games amid safety concerns.

The entry of the building was guarded heavily with at least two armed police officers, security staff, and a senior staff member all awaiting Swift’s arrival. It is yet to be clarified if the tight-end player booked a cocktail bar for his teammates given the party spot has become the couple’s favourite during their time together, as reported by The Mirror US.

Also Read: Kendrick Lamar planning to perform Drake diss track at Super Bowl amid lawsuit: ‘He won’t back down'

Chiefs are in for Super Bowl

This victory brings the Chiefs one step closer to making NFL history, as they’re now just one win away from becoming the first team to claim three consecutive Super Bowl titles. On February 9, they’ll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, led by Jason Kelce, in what promises to be a thrilling matchup in New Orleans, following their hard-fought playoff win over Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On