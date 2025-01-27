Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrate Chiefs’ Super Bowl spot with a lavish private party

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce celebrated in style as the Kansas City Chiefs secured their spot in the Super Bowl, booking a swanky rooftop bar in the city for the occasion. While Kelce's performance on the field wasn’t his best, the spotlight remained firmly on the NFL power couple, with quarterback Patrick Mahomes leading the team to a narrow 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Following the Chiefs' 32-29 victory over the Bills, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hosted a celebration at a rooftop bar. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)(AP)

Swift and Kelce’s lavish party after Super Bowl qualification

As depicted in the exclusive photos by DailyMail.com, the couple’s close friends and family which also included Ashley Avignone arrived on a red party bus which has been previously used by Kelce for celebration purposes. The security quickly escorted everyone to the private party venue at Prime Social which sources revealed was confirmed only when Chiefs won against the Bills, as reported by The Mirror US.

Where most of the guests were spotted entering the party via the front entrance, Swift, Kelce and the Mahomes opted for the side entrance in the garage to go to the party. Meanwhile, teh singer’s parents returned directly to Nashville. The couple arrived at the party in a convoy of SUVs while the Mahomes chose Lamborghini as their ride. The Lover singer rarely makes an appearance in Kansas City and has been only attending home games amid safety concerns.

The entry of the building was guarded heavily with at least two armed police officers, security staff, and a senior staff member all awaiting Swift’s arrival. It is yet to be clarified if the tight-end player booked a cocktail bar for his teammates given the party spot has become the couple’s favourite during their time together, as reported by The Mirror US.

Chiefs are in for Super Bowl

This victory brings the Chiefs one step closer to making NFL history, as they’re now just one win away from becoming the first team to claim three consecutive Super Bowl titles. On February 9, they’ll face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, led by Jason Kelce, in what promises to be a thrilling matchup in New Orleans, following their hard-fought playoff win over Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.